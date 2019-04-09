Lizzie Deignan to return to racing at Amstel Gold Race

Lizzie Deignan will make her long awaited comeback to racing at the Amstel Gold Race on April 21, her team Trek-Segafredo have announced.

It will be the former world champion’s debut for the American team, having signed for them at the start of the 2019 season.

Deignan has not raced since the 2017 World Championships road race in Bergen having taken time out to have her first child. She gave birth to her daughter Orla in September last year.

The 30-year-old will return to competition in the Ardennes at races in which she has performed well in the past. She took second place in the 2017 editions of Amstel Gold Race, La Flèche Wallonne Féminine, Liège-Bastogne-Liège, all behind her then Boels-Dolmans team-mate Anna van der Breggen.

After racing in the Classics, she’ll then return to her home county to take on the Tour de Yorkshire. Deignan, who is then scheduled to race the Tour of California, will be hoping to return to Yorkshire again in September to try and take her second world title.

“I cannot wait to join the team and get back to racing,” Deignan said.

“I’m really excited about being back in the team environment and really appreciate the support everyone at Trek and Trek-Segafredo has given me so far; enabling me to come back in my own time.

“I’m really pleased with my progress on the bike since having Orla last September and feel ready to re-join the peloton. I couldn’t miss the opportunity to race in Europe before the end of the Classics season and then look forward to heading back to race on home roads in the Tour de Yorkshire the following week.

“It’s also fitting that the course for Yorkshire goes along some of the route that will be used for the World Championships this September which remains my main goal for the year as I would dearly love to win back the rainbow bands in front of a home crowd.”

With a block of winter training behind her, Deignan’s Trek-Segafredo sports director, Ina-Yoko Teutenberg, expects the Briton to return to racing at the required level with a packed schedule over the next six weeks.

“Personally, I am stoked to have Lizzie back with the team as of next week and I can tell that everybody in the team is feeling the same way, both riders and staff,” Teutenberg said.

“I followed Lizzie’s preparations in the last months and I am confident that she will come back at a good level.

“The team is already very solid, and I am sure that adding Lizzie to the lineup will give the whole team an extra boost. So, yes, we are all very much looking forward to next week!”