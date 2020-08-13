Primož Roglič stamps his authority as he takes stage two of the Critérium du Dauphiné 2020

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) takes stage two of the Critérium du Dauphiné with a powerful seated attack with 700 metres to go, leaving the other favourites in his wake.

Team Ineos tried to control and dominate the race, but Chris Froome, Geraint Thomas and Pavel Sivakov faltered, leaving Egan Bernal isolated with Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) looking after Roglič, upping the pace, setting up the attack.

Bernal tried an attack but didn’t have the legs, Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic) and Emmanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) tried moves which was followed by the drilled attack by Roglič.

Roglič takes yellow from his teammate, Wout van Aert.

More to follow…

Results

Critérium du Dauphiné 2020, stage two – Vienne to Col de Porte (135km)

1. Primož Roglič (Slo) Jumbo-Visma, in 3-39-40

2. Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ, at 8s

3. Emmanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe, at the same time.