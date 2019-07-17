La Course 2019: route, start list, and where to watch

La Course, by Le Tour de France, returns on Friday July 19 with a hilly 121 kilometre course, covering five laps of the men’s individual time trial route.

Starting and finishing in Pau, riders will tackle two climbs per lap – Côte de Gelos and Côte d’Esquillot, contending with a 17 per cent ramp 500 metres before the line.

Having witnessed the dominance of Marianne Vos’ four stage wins at the Giro Rosa, it’s hard not to mark out the CCC-Liv rider with a penchant for success on steep climb sprints as a favourite.

However, two-time defending champion Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) is on the start list and in excellent form as ever after her overall win in Italy, whilst the likes if Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) and Queen of the Ardennes Anna van der Breggen can never be overlooked in a fast uphill finish.

La Course is perhaps one of the most controversial races within the UCI pro women’s calendar.

Organised by ASO, it was added in 2014 in answer to demands for a women’s Tour de France.

The first three editions consisted of an 89 kilometre kermesse style race in Paris. In 2017, the event progressed to comprise of two days – the second being a ‘pursuit’ style handicap time trial.

Handicapping the world class women’s peloton in the style of a local league Thursday night race didn’t go down so well, so in 2018 it was back down to just one day – held 48-hours after the final stage of the Giro Rosa.

The one day format remains into 2019.

La Course 2019: the route

The women’s race will comprise of just under five laps of the men’s 27km time trial loop.

Each full lap contains two climbs: Côte de Gelos and Côte d’Esquillot, but on the final lap, riders will sprint for the line, with a short but steep ramp coming 500m from the flag.

The 2014, 2015 and 2016 editions of the race favoured sprinters, with wins going to Marinne Vos (2014), Anna van der Breggen (2015) and Chloe Hosking (2106). Both the 2017 and 2018 editions went to Annemiek van Vleuten, who holds the most wins at the French race, having climbed her way to success on both occasions.

This year’s race will be one for the paunchers, the organisers said: “After the sprinters on the Champs-Elysées, the climbers on the Col de l’Izoard pass, and then at Grand-Bornand, this time the puncheurs will be in the limelight.”

La Course 2019: how to watch

The race might carry with it some controversies, but being a part of the Tour de France parade means that (unlike other ASO organised women’s races) it does get some prime time TV coverage.

You can also keep track of the race as it happens, via the La Course Twitter feed.

Eurosport

Eurosport 1: 8.45-11.45, La Course LIVE, into Tour de France from 12.30

Eurosport 1: 19.20-20.00, La Course REPLAY

Eurosport 1: 21.30-23.00, La Course REPLAY

ITV

ITV4: 8.00-12.00, La Course, LIVE

ITV4: 19.20-20.00, Tour de France highlights

La Course 2019: start list

So far, only a few teams have confirmed their start lists – but we’ve got a pretty good idea who we can expect on the line in Pau…

Alé Cipollini

HOSKING Chloe

NA Ahreum

PALADIN Soraya

QUAGLIOTTO Nadia

RAIMONDI Jessica

YONAMINE Eri

Bigla Pro Cycling

BANKS Elizabeth

CHABBEY Elise

HARVEY Mikayla

NOSKOVÁ Nikola

THOMAS Leah

LUDWIG Cecilie Uttrup

Boels – Dolmans Cycling Team

BLAAK Chantal

BUURMAN Eva

CANUEL Karol-Ann

HALL Katie

LANGVAD Annika

VAN DER BREGGEN Anna

Canyon SRAM Racing

AMIALIUSIK Alena

BARNES Alice

BARNES Hannah

CROMWELL Tiffany

NIEWIADOMA Katarzyna

RYAN Alexis

CCC – Liv

DEMEY Valerie

KOREVAAR Jeanne

MARKUS Riejanne

MOOLMAN Ashleigh

ROOIJAKKERS Pauliena

VOS Marianne

FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope

BECKER Charlotte

DUVAL Eugénie

GILLOW Shara

GUILMAN Victorie

MUZIC Évita

WIEL Jade

Mitchelton-Scott

ALLEN Jessica

BROWN Grace

MANLY Alexandra

ROY Sarah

SPRATT Amanda

VAN VLEUTEN Annemiek

WILLIAMS Georgia

Movistar Team

MERINO Eider

GUTIÉRREZ Sheyla

LLAMAS Lorena

BIANNIC Aude

JASINSKA Małgorzata

PATIÑO Paula

Parkhotel Valkenburg

ADEGEEST Loes

DE BOER Sophie

DE GAST Belle

DE VUYST Sofie

KNETEMANN Roxane

VOLLERING Demi

Team Sunweb

BRAND Lucinda

GEORGI Pfeiffer

KIRCHMANN Leah

LABOUS Juliette

LIPPERT Liane

MACKAIJ Floortje

Team TIBCO – SVB

ALBRECHT Lex

CHAPMAN Brodie

COBB Alice

KESSLER Nina

NEWSOM Emily

SLIK Rozanne

Team Virtu Cycling

AALERUD Katrine

BERTIZZOLO Sofia

KOSTER Anouska

KROGSGAARD Birgitte

NEYLAN Rachel

PAWLOWSKA Katarzyna

Trek-Segafredo Women

CORDON-RAGOT Audrey

DEIGNAN Elizabeth

LONGO BORGHINI Elisa

PLICHTA Anna

WILES Tayler

WINDER Ruth

Valcar Cylance Cycling

ARZUFFI Alice Maria

BALSAMO Elisa

CAVALLI Marta

MUCCIOLI Dalia

PALADIN Asja

PIRRONE Elena

WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling

ASENCIO Laura

ENSING Janneke

MAGNALDI Erica

SANTESTEBAN Ane

VIECELI Lara

BTC City Ljubljana

BUJAK Eugenia

CHULKOVA Anastasiya

NILSSON Hanna

PINTAR Urša

RATTO Rossella

SIMMONDS Hayley

Charente-Maritime Women Cycling

ABGRALL Noémie

ALLIN Pauline

LAHAYE Lucie

MORICHON Anais

QUINIOU Marine

TRAXLER Anna Gabrielle

Cogeas – Mettler Pro Cycling Team

DEYKO Olga

PAINE Deborah

PITEL Edwige

PLIASKINA Anastasiia

SAARELAINEN Sari

UVAROVA Marina

Doltcini – Van Eyck Sport

ERAUD Séverine

JEULAND-TRANCHANT Pascale

REIS Daniela

RIABCHENKO Tetyana

SICOT Marion

VANDENBULCKE Jesse

Lotto Soudal Ladies

CHRISTMAS Dani

DE JONG Demi

DOM Annelies

KOPECKY Lotte

VAN DE VELDE Julie

VAN DEN STEEN Kelly

VANDENBROUCKE Cameron

Rally UHC Cycling Women

BERGEN Sara

BEVERIDGE Allison

DOEBEL-HICKOK Kristabel

MICKEY Abigail

POIDEVIN Sara

WHITE Emma