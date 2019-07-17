La Course 2019: route, start list, and where to watch

La Course, by Le Tour de France, returns on Friday July 19 with a hilly 121 kilometre course, covering five laps of the men’s individual time trial route.
Starting and finishing in Pau, riders will tackle two climbs per lap – Côte de Gelos and Côte d’Esquillot, contending with a 17 per cent ramp 500 metres before the line.
Having witnessed the dominance of Marianne Vos’ four stage wins at the Giro Rosa, it’s hard not to mark out the CCC-Liv rider with a penchant for success on steep climb sprints as a favourite.
However, two-time defending champion Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) is on the start list and in excellent form as ever after her overall win in Italy, whilst the likes if Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) and Queen of the Ardennes Anna van der Breggen can never be overlooked in a fast uphill finish.
La Course is perhaps one of the most controversial races within the UCI pro women’s calendar.
Organised by ASO, it was added in 2014 in answer to demands for a women’s Tour de France.
>>> InternationElles: We’re riding the Tour de France because the women’s peloton deserves a race
The first three editions consisted of an 89 kilometre kermesse style race in Paris. In 2017, the event progressed to comprise of two days – the second being a ‘pursuit’ style handicap time trial.
Handicapping the world class women’s peloton in the style of a local league Thursday night race didn’t go down so well, so in 2018 it was back down to just one day – held 48-hours after the final stage of the Giro Rosa.
>>> Annemiek van Vleuten takes dramatic late victory over Anna van der Breggen at La Course 2018
The one day format remains into 2019.
La Course 2019: the route
The women’s race will comprise of just under five laps of the men’s 27km time trial loop.
Each full lap contains two climbs: Côte de Gelos and Côte d’Esquillot, but on the final lap, riders will sprint for the line, with a short but steep ramp coming 500m from the flag.
The 2014, 2015 and 2016 editions of the race favoured sprinters, with wins going to Marinne Vos (2014), Anna van der Breggen (2015) and Chloe Hosking (2106). Both the 2017 and 2018 editions went to Annemiek van Vleuten, who holds the most wins at the French race, having climbed her way to success on both occasions.
This year’s race will be one for the paunchers, the organisers said: “After the sprinters on the Champs-Elysées, the climbers on the Col de l’Izoard pass, and then at Grand-Bornand, this time the puncheurs will be in the limelight.”
La Course 2019: how to watch
The race might carry with it some controversies, but being a part of the Tour de France parade means that (unlike other ASO organised women’s races) it does get some prime time TV coverage.
You can also keep track of the race as it happens, via the La Course Twitter feed.
Eurosport
Eurosport 1: 8.45-11.45, La Course LIVE, into Tour de France from 12.30
Eurosport 1: 19.20-20.00, La Course REPLAY
Eurosport 1: 21.30-23.00, La Course REPLAY
ITV
ITV4: 8.00-12.00, La Course, LIVE
ITV4: 19.20-20.00, Tour de France highlights
La Course 2019: start list
So far, only a few teams have confirmed their start lists – but we’ve got a pretty good idea who we can expect on the line in Pau…
Alé Cipollini
HOSKING Chloe
NA Ahreum
PALADIN Soraya
QUAGLIOTTO Nadia
RAIMONDI Jessica
YONAMINE Eri
Bigla Pro Cycling
BANKS Elizabeth
CHABBEY Elise
HARVEY Mikayla
NOSKOVÁ Nikola
THOMAS Leah
LUDWIG Cecilie Uttrup
Boels – Dolmans Cycling Team
BLAAK Chantal
BUURMAN Eva
CANUEL Karol-Ann
HALL Katie
LANGVAD Annika
VAN DER BREGGEN Anna
Canyon SRAM Racing
AMIALIUSIK Alena
BARNES Alice
BARNES Hannah
CROMWELL Tiffany
NIEWIADOMA Katarzyna
RYAN Alexis
CCC – Liv
DEMEY Valerie
KOREVAAR Jeanne
MARKUS Riejanne
MOOLMAN Ashleigh
ROOIJAKKERS Pauliena
VOS Marianne
FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
BECKER Charlotte
DUVAL Eugénie
GILLOW Shara
GUILMAN Victorie
MUZIC Évita
WIEL Jade
Mitchelton-Scott
ALLEN Jessica
BROWN Grace
MANLY Alexandra
ROY Sarah
SPRATT Amanda
VAN VLEUTEN Annemiek
WILLIAMS Georgia
Movistar Team
MERINO Eider
GUTIÉRREZ Sheyla
LLAMAS Lorena
BIANNIC Aude
JASINSKA Małgorzata
PATIÑO Paula
Parkhotel Valkenburg
ADEGEEST Loes
DE BOER Sophie
DE GAST Belle
DE VUYST Sofie
KNETEMANN Roxane
VOLLERING Demi
Team Sunweb
BRAND Lucinda
GEORGI Pfeiffer
KIRCHMANN Leah
LABOUS Juliette
LIPPERT Liane
MACKAIJ Floortje
Team TIBCO – SVB
ALBRECHT Lex
CHAPMAN Brodie
COBB Alice
KESSLER Nina
NEWSOM Emily
SLIK Rozanne
Team Virtu Cycling
AALERUD Katrine
BERTIZZOLO Sofia
KOSTER Anouska
KROGSGAARD Birgitte
NEYLAN Rachel
PAWLOWSKA Katarzyna
Trek-Segafredo Women
CORDON-RAGOT Audrey
DEIGNAN Elizabeth
LONGO BORGHINI Elisa
PLICHTA Anna
WILES Tayler
WINDER Ruth
Valcar Cylance Cycling
ARZUFFI Alice Maria
BALSAMO Elisa
CAVALLI Marta
MUCCIOLI Dalia
PALADIN Asja
PIRRONE Elena
WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
ASENCIO Laura
ENSING Janneke
MAGNALDI Erica
SANTESTEBAN Ane
VIECELI Lara
BTC City Ljubljana
BUJAK Eugenia
CHULKOVA Anastasiya
NILSSON Hanna
PINTAR Urša
RATTO Rossella
SIMMONDS Hayley
Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
ABGRALL Noémie
ALLIN Pauline
LAHAYE Lucie
MORICHON Anais
QUINIOU Marine
TRAXLER Anna Gabrielle
Cogeas – Mettler Pro Cycling Team
DEYKO Olga
PAINE Deborah
PITEL Edwige
PLIASKINA Anastasiia
SAARELAINEN Sari
UVAROVA Marina
Doltcini – Van Eyck Sport
ERAUD Séverine
JEULAND-TRANCHANT Pascale
REIS Daniela
RIABCHENKO Tetyana
SICOT Marion
VANDENBULCKE Jesse
Lotto Soudal Ladies
CHRISTMAS Dani
DE JONG Demi
DOM Annelies
KOPECKY Lotte
VAN DE VELDE Julie
VAN DEN STEEN Kelly
VANDENBROUCKE Cameron
Rally UHC Cycling Women
BERGEN Sara
BEVERIDGE Allison
DOEBEL-HICKOK Kristabel
MICKEY Abigail
POIDEVIN Sara
WHITE Emma