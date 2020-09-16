Primož Roglič tightens grip on yellow as Miguel Ángel López climbs to victory on Tour de France 2020 stage 16

Miguel Ángel López (Astana) took victory on the queen stage of the 2020 Tour de France, as Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) extended his overall lead over Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates).

López went away from the two Slovenians with 2.4km to go and held on to take the win on top the brutal finishing climb.

Results

Tour de France 2020, stage 16: Grenoble to Méribel Col de la Loze (170km)

1. Miguel Ángel López (Col) Astana, in 4-49-08

2. Primož Roglič (Slo) Jumbo-Visma, at 15s

3. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates, at 30s

4. Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma, at 56s

5. Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo, at 1-01

6. Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar, at 1-12

7. Mikel Landa (Esp) Bahrain-McLaren, at 1-20

8. Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott, at same time

9. Rigoberto Urán (Col) EF Pro Cycling, at 1-59

10. Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Jumbo-Visma, at 2-13

General classification after stage 16

1. Primož Roglič (Slo) Jumbo-Visma, in 74-56-04

2. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates, at 57s

3. Miguel Ángel López (Col) Astana, at 1-26