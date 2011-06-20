Tour de France 2011: Stage 11 preview

STAGE 11
Date: Wednesday, July 13 2011
From/to: Blaye-les-Mines to Lavaur
Distance: 167.5km
Type: Rolling
Impact on jerseys
Yellow 1/5
Green 4/5
Polka dot 1/5
After today, there are probably just two stages left for the sprinters, and both come the either side of hellish days in the mountains.
Expect HTC-Highroad, Garmin-Cervélo, Lampre-ISD and possibly even Team Sky to keep the race under control throughout, particularly both the day’s climbs are negotiated 40km outside of Lavaur.
