Tour de France 2011: Stage 11 preview

STAGE 11

Date: Wednesday, July 13 2011

From/to: Blaye-les-Mines to Lavaur

Distance: 167.5km

Type: Rolling

Impact on jerseys

Yellow 1/5

Green 4/5

Polka dot 1/5

After today, there are probably just two stages left for the sprinters, and both come the either side of hellish days in the mountains.

Expect HTC-Highroad, Garmin-Cervélo, Lampre-ISD and possibly even Team Sky to keep the race under control throughout, particularly both the day’s climbs are negotiated 40km outside of Lavaur.







