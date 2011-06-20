Tour de France 2011: Stage 11 preview

STAGE 11
Date: Wednesday, July 13 2011
From/to: Blaye-les-Mines to Lavaur
Distance: 167.5km
Type: Rolling

Impact on jerseys
Yellow 1/5
Green 4/5
Polka dot 1/5

After today, there are probably just two stages left for the sprinters, and both come the either side of hellish days in the mountains.

Expect HTC-Highroad, Garmin-Cervélo, Lampre-ISD and possibly even Team Sky to keep the race under control throughout, particularly both the day’s climbs are negotiated 40km outside of Lavaur.


Stage 11 profile, Tour de France 2011

Stage 11 map, Tour de France 2011

