Wout van Aert out of Tour de France after time trial crash

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) is out of the Tour de France 2019 after crashing in the stage 13 time trial.

The Belgian national time trial champion collided with a barrier as he took a right-hand bend in the final kilometre of the 27km time trial.

Video footage showed Van Aert catching the barrier with his right-hand side as he took the apex of the corner. It is unclear what injuries Wout van Aert sustained in the incident, but it was immediately clear he would be unable to continue.

Race officials and his team immediately tended to the 24-year-old with a medical team quickly arriving to treat him on the side of the road.

Van Aert looked to be heading towards setting the best time in the time trial before the crash. He has already had a very successful debut Tour, helping Jumbo-Visma to stage two victory in the team time trial and sprinted to a win on stage 10 in Albi.

