Tech of the Week: Finding the perfect rim depth, stunning Italian steel and which wheel size is best?

Choosing the perfect rim depth

With so many differing wheel types on the market and every brand claiming that its wheels are the fastest it can be a complete minefield trying to pick the perfect pair to suit your needs. The crucial questions we always get asked are how does rim depth matter and do you need deep section wheels. Questions Tech Ed Michelle Arthurs-Brennan has handily covered this week to help clear up in this handy feature.

Officina Battaglin launch gorgeous new Portofino Disc

Just look at it! Quite possibly the new Battaglin Portofino Disc has the best finish of any bike ever. Thanks to a mirror-like Cromovelato finish it manages to be both refined and stand-out at the same time. There’s more to the frame than it’s paint though. Underneath it utilises an oversized Columbus HSS steel tubeset that Battaglin join with a unique lugset to combine retro appeal with modern technology. A TIG welded bottom bracket ensures there’s more than enough stiffness to cope with the power of the disc brakes.

Just seventy will be made this year and each lucky owner will have a full bike fit/measurement session with Italian racing legend Giovanni Battaglin to help create a truly custom bike.

650b V 700c

Have you ever been size curious when it comes to your wheels? If you ride gravel chances are you have thought about switching from 700c to 650b or vice-versa. If you want to know what the change might do to your bike or find out if one is better than the other then you might just want to take a wander over to our feature and video where we discuss the relative merits of each, do some simple science and work out which wheels size is best.

Put the kettle on, have a watch and then we can open the can of worms that is which tyre tread is best!

Specialized launch Sirrus X

Specialized’s popular Sirrus hybrid commuter bike platform has had a revamp with a new, more capable cousin added; the Sirrus X. Built with bigger clearances for wider 42c tyres this is a Sirrus to break away from the urban landscape and go and explore the countryside. It still has the Sirrus’ fast riding style but the geometry has been tweaked to make it a little more confidence inspiring when venturing off the tarmac.

Five models will be available in the UK. The top two models stand out for the inclusion of Specialized’s Future Shock suspension system as first found in the new Roubaix and designed to help smooth out the bumps in the road ahead.

5 best smart turbo trainers

Yes, we’re getting a little fed up of the weather too but at least there are a raft of alternatives to going outside and getting wet and cold (although that is still great fun). Top of the list is getting on the turbo and finding out what all the fuss is with virtual training such as that offered by Zwift and other such interactive apps.

Of course, you’re going to need a smart turbo trainer in order to get the most out your training and it just so happens that we’ve compiled a handy buyers guide as to what’s hot in the smart trainer world.

