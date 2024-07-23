MADE, world’s largest handmade bike show, returns to Portland this August; tickets on sale now

MADE, the world’s largest celebration of the art and craftsmanship of bicycle building, will return for its second edition in Portland, Oregon, on August 23.

Building on the success of its 2023 debut and the recent MADE Australia show, MADE 2024 will again bring together over 200 builders and exhibitors from around the globe and thousands of fans to appreciate their work.

“The momentum with MADE continues to grow, and we’re absolutely honoured by the support and excitement of builders, exhibitors and the fans who make it all happen,” said Billy Sinkford, the visionary of the show.

While a confirmed list of builders has yet to be announced, Sinkford revealed that the 2024 show will feature an expanded floor plan to welcome new builders and brands as well as new brand partnerships and activations for a full three-day schedule of events.

“MADE 2024 is going to be a fantastic event and one not to be missed,” he promised.

The show was created in 2022 with the goal of providing the frame-building community with an outlet for exposure and expression that elevates the craft. In a time when the cycling industry struggled and American bike shows saw cancellation after cancellatio n, MADE proved that the interest in handmade bikes is alive and well.

The debut show sold out and outgrew its initial event space within months, and then quickly became the most talked-about event of the year, attracting more than 5,000 industry insiders and consumers over the course of the event.

"It's too cool not to be here," Enve's Neil Shirley summed it up for Cycling Weekly at the time.

For an idea of what to expect, please see a round-up of our favourite builds from the 2023 show here .

This year’s event will again take place at Portland’s waterfront Zidell Yards venue on August 23 through 25. Over the course of those three days, more than 200 exhibitors will showcase their craft, food and beverages will be available at the indoor-outdoor venue, and there will be a full schedule of group rides and afterparties. Ticket prices start at $20 (£15.5) and are available starting today via the MADE website.

MADE 2024 Details:

