MADE, world’s largest handmade bike show, returns to Portland this August; tickets on sale now

A celebration of the art and craftsmanship of bicycle building, MADE features 200+ exhibitors and a full schedule of events

MADE bike show 2023
(Image credit: MADE)
Anne-Marije Rook
By
published

MADE, the world’s largest celebration of the art and craftsmanship of bicycle building, will return for its second edition in Portland, Oregon, on August 23.

Building on the success of its 2023 debut and the recent MADE Australia show, MADE 2024 will again bring together over 200 builders and exhibitors from around the globe and thousands of fans to appreciate their work. 

