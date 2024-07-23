MADE, world’s largest handmade bike show, returns to Portland this August; tickets on sale now
A celebration of the art and craftsmanship of bicycle building, MADE features 200+ exhibitors and a full schedule of events
MADE, the world’s largest celebration of the art and craftsmanship of bicycle building, will return for its second edition in Portland, Oregon, on August 23.
Building on the success of its 2023 debut and the recent MADE Australia show, MADE 2024 will again bring together over 200 builders and exhibitors from around the globe and thousands of fans to appreciate their work.
“The momentum with MADE continues to grow, and we’re absolutely honoured by the support and excitement of builders, exhibitors and the fans who make it all happen,” said Billy Sinkford, the visionary of the show.
While a confirmed list of builders has yet to be announced, Sinkford revealed that the 2024 show will feature an expanded floor plan to welcome new builders and brands as well as new brand partnerships and activations for a full three-day schedule of events.
“MADE 2024 is going to be a fantastic event and one not to be missed,” he promised.
The show was created in 2022 with the goal of providing the frame-building community with an outlet for exposure and expression that elevates the craft. In a time when the cycling industry struggled and American bike shows saw cancellation after cancellation, MADE proved that the interest in handmade bikes is alive and well.
The debut show sold out and outgrew its initial event space within months, and then quickly became the most talked-about event of the year, attracting more than 5,000 industry insiders and consumers over the course of the event.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
"It's too cool not to be here," Enve's Neil Shirley summed it up for Cycling Weekly at the time.
For an idea of what to expect, please see a round-up of our favourite builds from the 2023 show here.
This year’s event will again take place at Portland’s waterfront Zidell Yards venue on August 23 through 25. Over the course of those three days, more than 200 exhibitors will showcase their craft, food and beverages will be available at the indoor-outdoor venue, and there will be a full schedule of group rides and afterparties. Ticket prices start at $20 (£15.5) and are available starting today via the MADE website.
MADE 2024 Details:
- Dates: August 23 - 25, 2024
- Location: Zidell Yards, Portland, Ore.
- 200+ builders and supporting brands
- Evening activations supported by Chris King, Shimano, and Yakima
- Elevator Coffee provided by Shimano
- Cold treats provided by ENVE
- Sparkling water provided by Campagnolo
- Beer garden supported by Block 15 Brewing
- Multiple food and beverage options on-site, with many more in walking distance of the venue
- Single- and multi-day tickets available
- On-site parking available with ticket purchase
- Free on-site bike parking
- Public transit: Multiple train and bus options are less than a block away
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.
Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a cycling journalist for 11 years.
-
-
We tried the Santini Unisex jersey and it made me challenge my preconceived prejudices
As a concept, unisex clothing sounds like a compromise that inhibits personal choice. Santini's take, with its clever design, high-tech fabrics and appealing hues, is anything but
By Hannah Bussey Published
-
'People love to hate it': Cyclist breaks 10-mile time trial record on controversial road bike
George Fox's triathlon frame has raised eyebrows but is approved for use
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Eye candy: our favourite builds from MADE Australia bike show
The world’s largest custom handmade bike show, MADE, held its first Australian edition over the weekend with nearly 50 exhibitors showing off their craftsmanship.
By Anne-Marije Rook Published
-
MADE, the world’s largest custom bike show, adds a second show in Australia
Barely five months since its impressive debut in August 2023, the global handmade bike builder show MADE has announced the launch of an Australian show in addition to its Portland event.
By Anne-Marije Rook Published
-
The beautiful. The unique. The funky — standouts from the 'coolest' bike show of the year
The bike industry gathered in Portland, Oregon, last week for MADE, and it was a true celebration of the art of bicycle building.
By Anne-Marije Rook Published
-
3 things we’re excited to see at the most talked-about bike show of the year
Celebrating the art of bicycle making, MADE is an all-new handmade bike show making its debut in Portland, Oregon, this week. Here's what we're hoping to see.
By Anne-Marije Rook Published
-
MADE Bike Show outgrows original venue; opens ticket sales
A new handmade bike show is coming to Portland, Oregon, this fall with 200+ builders and brands from the globe over displaying their goods.
By Anne-Marije Rook Published
-
MADE, an all-new handmade bike show is coming in August 2023 with tremendous industry interest
With 170 vendors already signing up, MADE is proving there's an appetite for bike shows after all
By Clara Beard Published