Track World Cup 2013: Manchester Preview

The first Union Cycliste Internationale Track World Cup meeting of the season is set to return to Manchester’s National Cycling Centre this weekend.

Following a two year absence when the British world cup went to first London and then Glasgow, it returns to Manchester for the first time since 2011.

The three-day event is crucial in the build up to the Worlds and Olympics with riders battling it out for qualification points and rankings.

Manchester is the first of three meetings, with the second taking place in Mexico from December 5-7, before concluding on January 17-19 at a venue yet to be confirmed.

Britain have named a strong 17-rider squad for the event, including seven Olympic gold medalists, all of whom competed at the recent European Championships in Apeldoorn.

Cycling Weekly will be covering the 2013 Track World Cup in full with reports, latest news, analysis and photo galleries.

Track World Cup 2013: Details

When: November 1-3, 2013

Where: National Cycling Centre, Manchester

Track World Cup 2013: Schedule (finals)

Friday, November 1

Men’s Team Pursuit

Women’s Team Sprint

Women’s Team Pursuit

Women’s Scratch 10k

Men’s Team Sprint

—

Saturday November 2

Women’s Individual Pursuit

Men’s Point Race 30km

Women’s Sprint

Men’s Individual Pursuit

Men’s Keirin

—

Sunday November 3

Women’s Omnium Final

Women’s Points Race 20km

Men’s Sprint

Women’s Keirin

Men’s Scratch 15km

Track World Cup 2013: TV Coverage

The BBC will be showing live TV coverage on the red button and online on Friday and Saturday and on BBC2 on Sunday from 1500-1750.

—

Friday November 1

12.00-17.45, Red button and online

19.00-21.45, Red button and online

—

Saturday November 2

09.00-17.40, Red button and online

19.00-22.43, Red button and online

—

Sunday November 3

08.00-17.50, Red button and online

15.00-17.50, BBC 2

Track World Cup 2013: Team Great Britain

Men’s sprint:

Matt Crampton

Kian Emadi

Jason Kenny

Phil Hindes

—

Women’s sprint:

Becky James

Jess Varnish

Vicky Williamson

—

Men’s endurance:

Steven Burke

Ed Clancy

Jon Dibben

Owain Doull

Sam Harrison

Andy Tennant

—

Women’s endurance:

Elinor Barker

Dani King

Joanna Rowsell

Laura Trott

