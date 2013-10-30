Track World Cup 2013: Manchester Preview

The first Union Cycliste Internationale Track World Cup meeting of the season is set to return to Manchester’s National Cycling Centre this weekend.
Following a two year absence when the British world cup went to first London and then Glasgow, it returns to Manchester for the first time since 2011.
The three-day event is crucial in the build up to the Worlds and Olympics with riders battling it out for qualification points and rankings.
Manchester is the first of three meetings, with the second taking place in Mexico from December 5-7, before concluding on January 17-19 at a venue yet to be confirmed.
Britain have named a strong 17-rider squad for the event, including seven Olympic gold medalists, all of whom competed at the recent European Championships in Apeldoorn.
Cycling Weekly will be covering the 2013 Track World Cup in full with reports, latest news, analysis and photo galleries.
Track World Cup 2013: Details
When: November 1-3, 2013
Where: National Cycling Centre, Manchester
Track World Cup 2013: Schedule (finals)
Friday, November 1
Men’s Team Pursuit
Women’s Team Sprint
Women’s Team Pursuit
Women’s Scratch 10k
Men’s Team Sprint
—
Saturday November 2
Women’s Individual Pursuit
Men’s Point Race 30km
Women’s Sprint
Men’s Individual Pursuit
Men’s Keirin
—
Sunday November 3
Women’s Omnium Final
Women’s Points Race 20km
Men’s Sprint
Women’s Keirin
Men’s Scratch 15km
Track World Cup 2013: TV Coverage
The BBC will be showing live TV coverage on the red button and online on Friday and Saturday and on BBC2 on Sunday from 1500-1750.
—
Friday November 1
12.00-17.45, Red button and online
19.00-21.45, Red button and online
—
Saturday November 2
09.00-17.40, Red button and online
19.00-22.43, Red button and online
—
Sunday November 3
08.00-17.50, Red button and online
15.00-17.50, BBC 2
Track World Cup 2013: Team Great Britain
Men’s sprint:
Matt Crampton
Kian Emadi
Jason Kenny
Phil Hindes
—
Women’s sprint:
Becky James
Jess Varnish
Vicky Williamson
—
Men’s endurance:
Steven Burke
Ed Clancy
Jon Dibben
Owain Doull
Sam Harrison
Andy Tennant
—
Women’s endurance:
Elinor Barker
Dani King
Joanna Rowsell
Laura Trott
