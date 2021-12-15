Unanimous adoption of rainbow socks as riders support LGBTQ+ community

Clanfield Cross winner Cameron Mason says the more riders can do to encourage representation the better

Clanfield Cross
Rainbow socks on display on the front row of Clanfield Cross
(Image credit: Clanfield Cross)
Adam Becket

By published

The front row at the Clanfield Cross event, including eventual winner Cameron Mason, all wore All In racing's rainbow socks in support of Stonewall’s #rainbowlaces day on Saturday. 

All In racing partnered with Rapha to produce a limited run of rainbow socks, encouraging cyclists to help make their sport more inclusive for the LGBT+ community. They were offered to any riders competing at the Clanfield Cross race in Hampshire on the Saturday just gone.

Speaking to Cycling Weekly, Mason said that it was "important" that the rainbow socks were shown off at the event. . 

The Trinity Racing rider said: "Every year through British Cycling I see it getting shared around, and it was nice this year that someone offered me the chance wear the rainbow socks in an actual race in the UK, at the front. It's important that it was shown off, not just on social media. On social media, a lot of people's eyes just glaze over it, actually in real life and it made it normal that a rider can just have the rainbow colours on.

"Cycling is not particularly forward, but it does have people from all walks of life, and all sides of everything. The top end of cyclo-cross racing is just a small part of that, so it's not going to have total representation, but the more we can encourage representation the better."

Cycling Weekly's 2021 feature 'Why is the peloton hiding its true colours?' showed a conspicuous absence of openly LGBTQ+ riders in the pro peloton, suggesting more needs to be done to encourage representation

>>> Van Aert and Van der Poel are not the only ones to beat, says Pedersen

120 pairs of socks, based on Rapha’s popular Pro Team model, were available to buy from All In racing, but have now sold out, proving the popularity of the campaign. People can register their interest in buying a pair if a new batch is made available in 2022, however.

The campaign aims to build on the work of Stonewall's rainbow laces campaign, which sees Premier League footballers lace up their boots in multicolours to support diversity in the sport. 

All In racing will formally launch in Spring 2022, and will work with teams, clubs and brands with the goal of improving LGBTQ+ inclusion in amateur and professional racing.

Mason, who won the men's elite Clanfield Cross event 49 seconds ahead of Rory McGuire, said that the white socks would be coming out of his wardrobe again when summer rolled round.

He said: "They're not sponsor correct, but they're also not branded so they're perfect. Little things like that are a nice way to show off a little bit of your personality, and for me if that's a little bit of solidarity with one bit of the sport, one bit of society that's a bonus. 

"They'll be coming out in summer when they're not going to get dirty. They were hard to get clean again after the race."

For more details on the All In racing and its rainbow socks project visit: allinracing.org

