Unanimous adoption of rainbow socks as riders support LGBTQ+ community
Clanfield Cross winner Cameron Mason says the more riders can do to encourage representation the better
By Adam Becket published
The front row at the Clanfield Cross event, including eventual winner Cameron Mason, all wore All In racing's rainbow socks in support of Stonewall’s #rainbowlaces day on Saturday.
All In racing partnered with Rapha to produce a limited run of rainbow socks, encouraging cyclists to help make their sport more inclusive for the LGBT+ community. They were offered to any riders competing at the Clanfield Cross race in Hampshire on the Saturday just gone.
Speaking to Cycling Weekly, Mason said that it was "important" that the rainbow socks were shown off at the event. .
The Trinity Racing rider said: "Every year through British Cycling I see it getting shared around, and it was nice this year that someone offered me the chance wear the rainbow socks in an actual race in the UK, at the front. It's important that it was shown off, not just on social media. On social media, a lot of people's eyes just glaze over it, actually in real life and it made it normal that a rider can just have the rainbow colours on.
"Cycling is not particularly forward, but it does have people from all walks of life, and all sides of everything. The top end of cyclo-cross racing is just a small part of that, so it's not going to have total representation, but the more we can encourage representation the better."
Cycling Weekly's 2021 feature 'Why is the peloton hiding its true colours?' showed a conspicuous absence of openly LGBTQ+ riders in the pro peloton, suggesting more needs to be done to encourage representation
>>> Van Aert and Van der Poel are not the only ones to beat, says Pedersen
120 pairs of socks, based on Rapha’s popular Pro Team model, were available to buy from All In racing, but have now sold out, proving the popularity of the campaign. People can register their interest in buying a pair if a new batch is made available in 2022, however.
The campaign aims to build on the work of Stonewall's rainbow laces campaign, which sees Premier League footballers lace up their boots in multicolours to support diversity in the sport.
All In racing will formally launch in Spring 2022, and will work with teams, clubs and brands with the goal of improving LGBTQ+ inclusion in amateur and professional racing.
Mason, who won the men's elite Clanfield Cross event 49 seconds ahead of Rory McGuire, said that the white socks would be coming out of his wardrobe again when summer rolled round.
He said: "They're not sponsor correct, but they're also not branded so they're perfect. Little things like that are a nice way to show off a little bit of your personality, and for me if that's a little bit of solidarity with one bit of the sport, one bit of society that's a bonus.
"They'll be coming out in summer when they're not going to get dirty. They were hard to get clean again after the race."
For more details on the All In racing and its rainbow socks project visit: allinracing.org
Hello, I'm Cycling Weekly's digital staff writer. I like pretending to be part of the great history of cycling writing, and acting like a pseudo-intellectual in general.
Before joining the team here I wrote for Procycling for almost two years, interviewing riders and writing about racing. My favourite event is Strade Bianche, but I haven't quite made it to the Piazza del Campo just yet.
Prior to covering the sport of cycling, I wrote about ecclesiastical matters for the Church Times and politics for Business Insider. I have degrees in history and journalism.
-
-
Robert Gesink misses Team Jumbo-Visma training camp with positive Covid-19 test
The 35-year-old's son contracted the virus a day before he tested positive
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Movistar reveal brand new look for 2022 season
Both male and female teams will wear the new-look kit made by La Passione
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
Wout van Aert could miss his first cyclocross race of season through illness: 'It is not the intention to take risks'
The Belgian woke up with a cold on Tuesday and missed Wednesday's Crystal Bicycle awards ceremony
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Zoe Bäckstedt takes junior European Cyclocross Championships title
The young Brit has the first win of the Championships
By Jonny Long • Published
-
Cyclocross rider hospitalised after disc brake causes wound
The junior world champion, Shirin van Anrooij, was rushed to hospital with a nasty open wound on her arm caused by a disc brake
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
Tom Pidcock delays start of his cyclocross season
Tom Pidcock postpones the start of his cyclo-cross season to focus on training before returning to racing for the first World Cup race
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
Founder of Three Peaks Cyclocross John Rawnsley has died
The founder of the iconic Three Peaks Cyclocross event, John Rawnsley, has died.
By Alex Ballinger • Published
-
Organisers welcome 31 event applications for expanded Cyclocross World Cup
The new series will be without some historic events after race organiser Golazo fails to submit any of its events
By Owen Rogers • Published
-
‘The death of our sport’: Cyclocross world in uproar about changes to race calendar
Stars of the cyclocross world fear “the death of the sport” as the UCI plans to introduce a revamped calendar next season.
By Alex Ballinger • Published
-
Cyclocross: the ultimate guide to racing and training
Cyclocross season is on the way. Five time British National Champion Ian Field and racer Louise Mahé explain the training and techniques to get you from zero to hero.
By Michelle Arthurs-Brennan • Published