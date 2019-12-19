World’s oldest bike business launches new road and gravel models

Pearson – the 1860 founded family run business based just outside London – has launched two brand new bike models, one for the road and one for gravel.

Home to ‘Pearson House Design (PhD)’ bike fitting and building, the stable of quirkily named bikes at what is reportedly the World’s oldest bike business has grown to include the Hammerandtongs road bike and Off Grid gravel grinder.

The Hammerandtongs is a carbon all-rounder bike. It joins the existing ‘Cut to the Chase’ aero machine and two titanium bikes – ‘Objects in Motion’ and ‘Just Killing Time’.

The name comes from the tools used in the original blacksmith’s forge. The model sports a slightly higher front end than a thoroughbred racer – with a medium featuring a 166mm headtube and 542mm vertical top tube vs 160mm and 565mm on the aero machine.

To suit all day rides, the seat stays have also been slimmed down for additional compliance.

Models start at £3000, increasing to £5000 depending upon your spec choice – with Shimano 105, Ultegra and Ultregra Di2 all on offer. Riders can also select from two different models of Pearson’s own wheelsets – DCR 50mm deep alloy or the Hoopdriver Cut and Thrust carbon.

The carbon Off Grid joins an adventure family that also boasts the ‘I’ve Started So I’ll Finish’ carbon cyclocross bike, as well as the ‘All Mod Cons’ aluminium gravel bike and ‘Summon the Blood’ titanium chassis.

Claiming to be Pearson’s most versatile bike yet, the design uses a dropped chain stay to allow for extra clearance – you can run 700c tyres up to 42c or 650bs in 55c.

Wheel options are the DCR 30mm deep alloys or Hoopdriver Bump and Grind carbon hoops, and both bars and stem are oversized. Riders can choose between Shimano GRX groupsets – from GRX 600 to GRX810 mechanical, with prices starting at £2900 and topping out at £5000.

Commenting on the additions to the family, fifth generation of Pearson Will Pearson said: “We’re proud of our history, but are equally proud of our innovation – and these bikes represent both.

“Hammerandtongs and Off Grid have been set up for optimum performance levels thanks to our precision fitting technology and expertise.”