Cycling Weekly March 19 2020

Purchase this issue now, get your copy from the local newsagent or subscribe here

Letter from the editor

Will the 2020 season be the shortest in history? I, like all of you, certainly hope not. What’s gripping the world right now is frightening to say the least, and seeing race after race cancelled through the end of last week and over the weekend left me in a sense of shock. And not just because by Friday we had all but finished our 14-page classics preview for this week.

If like me you love the classics I hope you’ll enjoy our round up of some of the best one-day races in history. A few of us were arguing about what should be included late in to Saturday night, over WhatsApp with a beer or two.

Whatever happens over the coming weeks we will continue to bring you inspiring stories from the cycling world. Racing is on pause, but there’s more to life on two wheels than that.

If you’re worried about going out to the shops then please consider taking out a subscription to CW. There are short-term deals you can sign up to via direct debit and even order one off issues here. So you can still get your cycling fix every week.

And remember, as of right now, there is still no reason not to get out, ride your bike, and enjoy the fresh air. After all, isn’t that the best thing about riding your bike?

Simon Richardson

Cycling Weekly Editor

Inside the mag:

News All racing off as coronavirus grips Europe

News Allen out-rides the clock in Ingleborough

News British racing keeps going as coronavirus storm gathers pace

News Rayner riders return home

Opinion: Joe Laverick Lincolnshire is better than the Alpes

Feature The top 10 best Classics of all time

Feature Pursuiting’s new paradigm

Tech Dan Bigham’s Ribble SL R

Tech Merida Mission Road 7000-E

Fitness Is there a best time of the day to train?

Fitness Training tips from Owain Doull

Icons Greg LeMond’s 1989 Bottecchia TT bike

Cycling Weekly magazine March 19 2020 issue, on sale from Thursday priced £3.25

Get your magazine today

Cycling Weekly – At the heart of cycling since 1891