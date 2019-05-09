Cycling Weekly 09 2019

Cycling Weekly magazine May 09 2019 issue, on sale from Thursday priced £3.25

Letter from the editor

After sirs Jim Ratcliffe and Dave Brailsford swept in to a small Yorkshire country pub via helicopter to launch Team Ineos, the racing was more a case of business as usual with Ineos taking their first ever win thanks to young Brit Chris Lawless.

The anti Ineos fracking protests had hit their mark and coloured much of the launch coverage but fizzled out after the start of stage one in Doncaster.

In truth much of the excitement for the team came in the previous six weeks as they’d scrambled to get kit, bikes and branding switched from black and blue to black and red.

Once the sale of the team’s management company Tour Racing Ltd had been agreed with Sky, they had to design, order and roll out thousands of items of clothing, shoot a promo video and get their new Pinarello F12s ready for their

Doncaster launch without anything leaking. Even with NDA’s signed it was a huge challenge to keep things under wraps.

Clearly it wasn’t possible to get everything ready, hence the big Ineos stickers on Sky’s rain gear in Yorkshire. More will reach the riders at the Giro’s start this weekend.

The question is, what next for the biggest and richest team in the sport? Brailsford’s task now is to write the strategy, he said this was likely to be ready in October. So by the end of the year we’ll know their plans.

Simon Richardson,

Cycling Weekly magazine editor

