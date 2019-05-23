Cycling Weekly 23 2019

Letter from the editor
Cycling Weekly is once again looking for the best cycling club in Britain. There are hundreds of clubs up and down the country (almost 2,000 come up on the British Cycling website) that ensure the UK cycling scene continues to thrive, so if you belong to one of them, be sure to get your entry in.
Last year’s winners, Otley CC, set a high bar and we are looking for more of the same in 2019. Along with sponsors Le Col we want to hear from the clubs that make a difference — cycling clubs that put on great events, bring people into the sport, compete across disciplines and get their jerseys seen far and wide.
It won’t necessarily be an all-conquering racing club that wins either, and a club doesn’t need to have produced Olympic champions. The clubs that stood out in 2018 were the ones that had a great story and simply got stuck in.
Every club is different, after all. My club’s former president, Keith Butler, who sadly passed away last month, could have won the award single-handedly, he did so much for the sport, while others are a perfect fusion of people who cover all the bases.
Get together with your clubmates and ensure your application sells your club and all that they do. Good luck!
Simon Richardson,
Cycling Weekly magazine editor
In this week’s mag:
News: Yates’s Giro title bid suffers setback
Tao Geoghegan Hart writes about his Giro week one highs and lows
News: Ewan continues progression with Giro win
News: Dumoulin faces battle to prepare for the Tour
News: Wild smashes course record in Vagabonds TT
Fan’s guide to the Yorkshire Worlds
Four superbikes from Cannondale, Canyon, Pinarello & Orro
Review Cervelo R3
Tech: Summer base layer grouptest
Feature: The big CW fitness project
Dr Hutch
