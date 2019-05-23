Cycling Weekly 23 2019

Letter from the editor

Cycling Weekly is once again looking for the best cycling club in Britain. There are hundreds of clubs up and down the country (almost 2,000 come up on the British Cycling website) that ensure the UK cycling scene continues to thrive, so if you belong to one of them, be sure to get your entry in.

Last year’s winners, Otley CC, set a high bar and we are looking for more of the same in 2019. Along with sponsors Le Col we want to hear from the clubs that make a difference — cycling clubs that put on great events, bring people into the sport, compete across disciplines and get their jerseys seen far and wide.

It won’t necessarily be an all-conquering racing club that wins either, and a club doesn’t need to have produced Olympic champions. The clubs that stood out in 2018 were the ones that had a great story and simply got stuck in.

Every club is different, after all. My club’s former president, Keith Butler, who sadly passed away last month, could have won the award single-handedly, he did so much for the sport, while others are a perfect fusion of people who cover all the bases.

Get together with your clubmates and ensure your application sells your club and all that they do. Good luck!

Simon Richardson,

Cycling Weekly magazine editor

In this week’s mag:

News: Yates’s Giro title bid suffers setback

Tao Geoghegan Hart writes about his Giro week one highs and lows

News: Ewan continues progression with Giro win

News: Dumoulin faces battle to prepare for the Tour

News: Wild smashes course record in Vagabonds TT

Fan’s guide to the Yorkshire Worlds

Four superbikes from Cannondale, Canyon, Pinarello & Orro

Review Cervelo R3

Tech: Summer base layer grouptest

Feature: The big CW fitness project

Dr Hutch

