Cycling Weekly April 02 2020

Letter from the editor

Hands up who has suffered a dip in motivation of late? Join the club. A few weeks ago, courtesy of a smart turbo trainer, an FTP test and a few interval sessions, I was regaining a bit of fitness and looking forward to a summer of riding. With that now gone I’ve struggled to keep riding. I’ve done a bit, but more to clear my head and get some fresh air than improve my fitness.

The good thing is I know that motivation will come back. In fact I am already at the stage where I’m planning in my head when and how I can start to get back into it. I know that’s the first step.

Motivation can come in many forms: a challenge from a friend, the lure of a pb, improved fitness or someone whose story captures your imagination.

There are few people as inspiring in the history of cycling as Eileen Gray. Gray, who took up cycling as a means of transport during the Second World War, became the fifth president of the British Cycling Federation in 1976 and throughout her life was the most transformative figure in the history of women’s racing. Still referred to in reverential terms as Madame President in various corridors of power, we retell her story from page 22.

Read on, and be inspired.

Simon Richardson

Cycling Weekly Editor

Inside the mag:

News BC sponsor search ‘on hold’ as Olympics postponed

CW5000 April challenges revealed

Opinion Going from Olympic dream to isolation

CW Quiz Tour of Flanders

Feature Eileen Gray – an unstoppable force

Feature Tile hunting – how many have you bagged?

Tech Rollers versus turbo trainers

Tech Elite Suito smart turbo trainer

Feature How to get talent spotted on Zwift or Strava

Fitness The big fitness project

Dr Hutch

Icons of Cycling Jan Ullrich’s Tour-winning Pinarello Paris

