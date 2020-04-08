Cycling Weekly April 09 2020

Purchase this issue now, or try 6 issues for just £6.

Letter from the editor

Over the coming weeks you’ll see a change to what you read in your magazine. While we knew that almost everything we did was dependent on the racing calendar, we were still surprised at just what a profound effect losing the racing would have on what we do.

So we’ve come up with a new plan. This week’s issue was an obvious choice – training at home. Something we’ve always covered during winter, we’ve compiled all the best information, tips and advice in one place. There really is no need for your fitness to drop off if you don’t want it to.

In the coming weeks, we’ll be looking at Britain’s Olympic heroes past and present, bringing you a comprehensive guide to bicycle design, celebrating Italy and its influence on the sport and much, much more.

What has become clear is that we’re all in this together. So our aim is to get through it together. From advice to inspiration, support to entertainment, we’ll do what we can to help you through the coming weeks and months. So look out for some new features and for the multiple ways we’ll be asking you to get involved.

Simon Richardson

Cycling Weekly Editor

Inside the mag:

News Tour de France’s fate hangs in the balance

Opinion Jake Stewart: How to be superhuman

Community Meeting our readers

Quiz Paris Roubaix

Fitness Keeping fit during lockdown

Feature How pro riders cope with the stress and strain of lockdown

Fitness Home gym: The essentials

Feature Gabriel Cullaigh: Why I strength train

Feature CW’s guide to indoor training apps

Feature How to care for your mental health

Tech Alice barnes Canyon-SRAM Aeroad

Tech Specialized Roubaix Comp

Dr Hutch socially distant

Icons Campagnolo Electron Wheels

Cycling Weekly magazine April 09 2020 issue, on sale from Thursday priced £3.25

Get your magazine today

Cycling Weekly – At the heart of cycling since 1891