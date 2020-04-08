Cycling Weekly April 09 2020

Purchase this issue now, or try 6 issues for just £6.
Letter from the editor
Over the coming weeks you’ll see a change to what you read in your magazine. While we knew that almost everything we did was dependent on the racing calendar, we were still surprised at just what a profound effect losing the racing would have on what we do.
So we’ve come up with a new plan. This week’s issue was an obvious choice – training at home. Something we’ve always covered during winter, we’ve compiled all the best information, tips and advice in one place. There really is no need for your fitness to drop off if you don’t want it to.
In the coming weeks, we’ll be looking at Britain’s Olympic heroes past and present, bringing you a comprehensive guide to bicycle design, celebrating Italy and its influence on the sport and much, much more.
What has become clear is that we’re all in this together. So our aim is to get through it together. From advice to inspiration, support to entertainment, we’ll do what we can to help you through the coming weeks and months. So look out for some new features and for the multiple ways we’ll be asking you to get involved.
Simon Richardson
Cycling Weekly Editor
Inside the mag:
News Tour de France’s fate hangs in the balance
Opinion Jake Stewart: How to be superhuman
Community Meeting our readers
Quiz Paris Roubaix
Fitness Keeping fit during lockdown
Feature How pro riders cope with the stress and strain of lockdown
Fitness Home gym: The essentials
Feature Gabriel Cullaigh: Why I strength train
Feature CW’s guide to indoor training apps
Feature How to care for your mental health
Tech Alice barnes Canyon-SRAM Aeroad
Tech Specialized Roubaix Comp
Dr Hutch socially distant
Icons Campagnolo Electron Wheels
Cycling Weekly magazine April 09 2020 issue, on sale from Thursday priced £3.25
