Cycling Weekly April 16 2020

Letter from the editor

What’s your earliest Olympic memory? Mine is Daley Thompson winning the decathlon and Carl Lewis winning everything else (or so it seemed to me). Watching them compete in the Los Angeles 1984 Olympics is one of the most influential moments in fuelling my love of sport.

Cycling-wise I have a hazy memory of Chris Boardman in 1992 (although I was already hooked on the Tour de France by then) and a clear memory of watching him in the TT in Atlanta (1996) and being really disappointed he didn’t win gold.

This issue was meant to be looking forward to the Tokyo Games. April 16 is, or was, 100 days to go to the opening ceremony in Tokyo and reason enough to start getting excited. As it became clear the Games were to be postponed, we instead decided to tell some stories that you may not have heard before, but are no less inspiring. More so than any other sporting event, the Olympics produces the most amazing stories.

The Games aren’t just about multiple gold medallists. As much as we enjoyed seeing the likes of Chris Hoy, Jason Kenny and Bradley Wiggins win, their performances have somewhat skewed our appreciation of what it means just to travel to the Games and compete for your country.

So over the next 60 pages enjoy the stories of the British riders who did just that.

Inside the mag:

News British Cycling braces itself for £4m lost revenue as UK riding changes

Inside the bunch with Pavel Sivakov

Opinion Charlie Quaterman: Things are not always as they seem

CW Quiz The Olympics

Olympic Special How the families feel

Olympic Special The last time British cyclists competed in Tokyo

Olympic Special Britain’s oldest Olympic medalist: Alan Newton

Olympic Special Running the GB team on a budget

Olympic Special Britain’s best roadman: Frank Southall

Dr Hutch

Cycling Weekly magazine April 09 2020 issue, on sale from Thursday priced £3.25

