Cycling Weekly April 23 2020

Letter from the editor

Congratulations to Ross Duncan, who recently became the first person in the CW5000 challenge to cover 5,000 miles in 2020. When we first set this challenge I predicted someone (not a pro, or full-time rider) would hit 5,000 miles at some point in May – Ross did it in early April.

Ross, who hails from Dunfermline, chalked up 750 miles in one week this February when taking part in the Wounded Lions 500 charity ride, riding from Edinburgh to Harrogate and then London to Edinburgh.

He’s still racking up massive miles on Zwift and Sufferfest.

All of which puts my riding to shame. But the good news is my enthusiasm for riding is coming back, partly thanks to the sunshine and partly thanks to a gravel bike I’m reviewing at the moment.

Getting out on that has forced me to explore some of the bridleways and paths near to me that I never knew existed.

Cutting across roads I’ve ridden for the past 30 years I’m discovering new routes every day that take me into some of the beautiful countryside that I used to just flash past when on the road.

Rather than riding to get faster or fitter, I’m just riding to put a smile on my face, and it’s worked wonders.

Simon Richardson

Cycling Weekly magazine editor

