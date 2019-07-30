Cycling Weekly August 01 2019

Letter from the editor

Geraint Thomas may be the most loyal team-mate in the peloton. Over the page you’ll see an image of him handing the Tour winner’s baton to his 22-year-old Ineos team-mate Egan Bernal.

We don’t know what was going through his head at this point, but he looks happy enough at taking second place. And that after Thomas’s hopes were the ones worst hit by the shortening of stage 19 to Tignes. The situation there was perfect for Thomas. With Bernal up the road, all he had to do was sit in the wheels behind before jumping across on the final climb. At this point Bernal would have been tiring having worked hard over the Iseran, meaning Thomas could have pushed on to the finish.

All this is theoretical of course, and Thomas to his credit didn’t dwell on the ‘what ifs’.

Also, bear in mind that Ineos’s second 1-2 at the Tour came after their undisputed leader Chris Froome didn’t even make the start. Thankfully for Bernal, snatching the yellow jersey right at the death, combined with a rapturous French public fuelled by Juilan Alaphilippe’s exploits, meant there weren’t the ugly scenes we saw last year.

What a great race. Next year’s can’t come round soon enough.

Simon Richardson,

Cycling Weekly magazine editor

In this week’s mag:

News Bernal rewrites the record books

News Thomas sets sights on Worlds TT

News Bardet’s polka dots save French blushes

TdF How the Tour was won

TdF Camping out on the Tourmalet

TdF Simon Yates

TdF Following the Tour in a support vehicle

TdF The unsung heroes of the Tour

Tech Richie Porte’s Trek Emonda SLR 9 Disc

Fitness Why rowers make such good cyclists

Dr Hutch has been hypnotised

