Cycling Weekly August 08 2019

Letter from the editor

Bike technology moves on at alarming speed. Last year I borrowed a mountain bike from our sister publication MBR and couldn’t help but smirk at the storage compartment inside the chunky down tube.

It was actually quite handy, big enough for a tube and a small wallet, but I was fairly confident that it was never going to catch on in the road market. Well, so much for my predictions. The Trek Domane, featured on page 36-37, has exactly that. As far as we know it’s the first road bike to feature one.

I’m not sure how I feel about this new development if I’m honest. And yes, I’m aware that makes me sound old. But I reserve the right to try something before deciding what I think about it.

Annoyingly I’m at the back of the testing queue at the moment. The last thing I tested was some Fizik bar tape and I’m embarrassed to say that something I used to pride myself on getting just right, turned into a right mess. I couldn’t get the tension right as I wrapped it and the tape’s spacing along the bar is far from even.

Thankfully I can still change a puncture with aplomb.

Simon Richardson,

Cycling Weekly magazine editor

In this week’s mag:

News Evenepoel – 19 years old and winning Classics!

News Two stage wins secures Holmes Manx victory

Preview Woman’s Tour of Scotland

Classic Races Revisited Tour of the Cotswolds

Feature Introducing Lizzie Banks

Tech New Trek Domane

Tech £3k bikes

Fitness Can you train your brain to take more pain?

Dr Hutch

Cycling Weekly magazine August 08 2019 issue, on sale from Thursday priced £3.25

Get your magazine today

Cycling Weekly – At the heart of cycling since 1891