Cycling weekly August 13 issue

It’s not often that a changing of the guard in cycling is so blindingly obvious as the one we’re currently witnessing. Like the Coldstream Guards marching out of Buckingham Palace with a full band to accompany them, Remco Evenepoel and Wout van Aert’s performances are a sure sign of a handover of the reigns of power to the next generation.

We’d seen the start of this last year with Mathieu van der Poel and Egan Bernal taking big wins in impressive style, but now there is a clutch of young riders not just taking their tentative first wins, but blowing away the rest of the peloton as they do so.

Evenepoel’s win in Poland, in fact his whole season so far, is mind blowing. Four wins from four stages races from a 20-year-old must have his rivals wondering what they can do to beat him. But if you’re looking for omens, the build up to Milan-San Remo offers a perfect one.

Many column inches were talking about 38-year-old Philippe Gilbert and his quest for a fifth and final Monument as 25-year-old Van Aert was still letting the bubbles settle on his Strade Bianche champagne from the weekend before.

How many more riders from this new generation will take wins before the end of 2020, and who will they be? I can’t wait to see.

Simon Richardson

Cycling Weekly magazine editor



Inside the magazine this week

Racing is back, and it has a new look

Meet the incredible cycling superfans

Interview with Richard Carapaz on farming, Ineos leadership and Spongebob Squarepants

The Wahoo Kickr put to the test

How to beat the heat this summer

Harry Tanfield talks through his altitude training

Dr Hutch

Get your magazine today

Cycling Weekly – At the heart of cycling since 1891