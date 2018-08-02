Cycling Weekly August 2 2018 issue

Cycling Weekly magazine August 2 2018 issue on sale from Thursday priced £3.25

Letter from the editor

Did you get a little emotional when Geraint Thomas broke down in tears when interviewed on TV after last Saturday’s time trial?

The realisation that he’d won the Tour was too much and after first being lost for words, he dropped his head and cried. The interviewer didn’t know what to do, simply saying; “you’ve won the Tour de France”, before stepping back and leaving him to it.

At that moment a bit of dust must have got in my eye. It’s rare to see such honest emotion from a sportsperson, and Geraint is about as honest as they come. It’s one of the reasons he’s popular with his team-mates, within the peloton, with the fans and the media.

Because of that, and because this magazine has been reporting on him since he was a junior, his win was very special.

And this was no easy win. The start line of this year’s Tour was the strongest of the last 20 years. Every single GC rider of note was there. Some fell by the wayside — they always do — while others capitulated on the road.

Thomas beat them all, and did so in a hostile environment over one of the toughest routes in years, after not even starting as stand-alone leader of his team.

An outstanding achievement. Congratulations, Geraint.

Simon Richardson

Cycling Weekly magazine editor

In Cycling Weekly this week

Tour de France special issue

Team Sky’s Egan Bernal: a star in the making

How Thomas took cycling’s ultimate prize

New Specialized Tarmac

Inside the mind of Graeme Obree

Favourites line up for 25 Champs

Anna Barrero: one of 13 women who tackled the Tour route

Tech: Mark Cavendish’s Cervelo S5