Cycling Weekly August 20 issue

Sometimes a throw-away tweet is all we need to commission a feature. So when Elinor Barker called out the instagram-filtered social media posts that suggested a full time bike rider’s life should be as polished and perfect as an advert for the Peloton exercise bike – complete with city-scape view from a luxury high-rise apartment – we got in touch.

We asked Elinor if she wanted to write about a typical day in her life and give a more honest account of being a full-time athlete. Her article on pages 30-31 is not only funny, but reassuringly relatable.

For a (very) short period of my life I was a full time bike rider, and I instantly recognised the procrastination and lack of productivity Elinor described that comes when all you have to do is ride your bike. I used to think this was because I wasn’t cut out to be a bike rider; it wasn’t just my lack of talent holding me back, I thought, but my all round unsuitability to the lifestyle.

Not so. The everyday tasks she mentions are something everyone has to deal with, so I can’t use that as an excuse for my lack of success. But it’s nice to be reminded that a multiple world and Olympic champion still sometimes struggles to deal with the same mundane distractions as the rest of us.

Knowing that gives me a bit more motivation nowadays and is proof that while we can come up with any excuse we want for our performances, the fact is the cream will always rise to the top.

Simon Richardson

Cycling Weekly magazine editor



