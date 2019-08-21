Cycling Weekly August 22 2019

Letter from the editor

Is it just me or does it feel strange that there won’t be a British Grand Tour winner this year? Yes, I know winning all three last year with Chris Froome, Geraint Thomas and Simon Yates was never going to be repeated, but I can’t help feeling a little hard done by this year. Just think, there’s probably a whole generation of young cycling fans who have grown up knowing nothing other than British riders winning the Tour.

There have, however, been lots of good performances elsewhere for us to cheer. In the last week the British under-23 riders have been winning at the Tour de l’Avenir — the best guide for who is about to step up to the WorldTour — while the British team won eight medals at the Junior Track World Championships in Frankfurt.

All of which means it’s going to be a hard job short-listing our riders of the year ahead of our awards night later in the year. With riders performing across the board our judging panel has a tough task ahead of them.

There’s still time for you to be part of our awards night. Nominations for club of the year, local hero and charitable initiative are open for a few more weeks. Go to www.cyclingweekly.com/awards to find out how to enter and be part of our celebrations.

Simon Richardson,

Cycling Weekly magazine editor

In this week’s mag:

News Young Brits take the WorldTour by storm

News Remembering Felice Gimondi

Preview 2019 Vuelta a Espana

Fitness The truth about Saddle discomfort

Fitness Tour de Force

Tech Sub-£200 GPS computers

Tech Basso Diamonte on test

Dr Hutch

Icons of cycling Cinelli Spinaci bars

