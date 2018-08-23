Cycling Weekly August 23 2018 issue

Cycling Weekly magazine August 23 2018 issue on sale from Thursday priced £3.25

Letter from the editor

The body clock of a cyclist is out of whack with everyone else’s. At least mine is. It’s mid-to-late August and I already think it’s virtually winter. You see, for me the summer is the Tour de France, and that means July.

The moment it finishes I’m free-falling towards the end of the year, and Geraint Thomas’s win already seems like it happened months ago.

Yes, most people go on their summer holidays in August but by then the midweek evening races have stopped and I’m noticing the nights drawing in.

Naturally, I start thinking about events to ride in September and October and for those I’ll be digging out the warmer kit from the back of the wardrobe and charging up my lights just in case.

I also have a fatalistic approach to the weather. The moment the good weather breaks I’m convinced summer is over. I’m then pleasantly surprised when I step outside and it’s 25 degrees (as I did today).

The aim is to prolong the summer by booking a late holiday and thinking up an excuse to take the bike with me. If that doesn’t happen I just embrace the winter and look forward to early April when, for me, summer has basically started.

Simon Richardson

Cycling Weekly magazine editor

In Cycling Weekly this week

8 Katie Archibald — one year on

16 Dr Richard Freeman interview

62 Why the Brompton is a British icon