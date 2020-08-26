Cycling Weekly August 27 issue – Tour de France Preview

From the editor
At last we can all breathe a sigh of relief – the Tour de France is here. For months we were assuming the worst, but with just a couple of days to go we’re now confident that the race will start in Nice this weekend.
It is, however, going to be a very strange race indeed. Run off in September at the end of summer could make things interesting if the weather in the mountains is as changeable as it can be at this time of year. Then there’s the lack of racing for everyone in the peloton in 2020. What will that mean when they get to the last week? Will anyone ride through the race with the poise and control that we’re used to seeing from the likes of Ineos over the years? I doubt it.
On the down side we’re going in to the race with no genuine British GC challenger for the first time since 2010, but at least there are two Brits making their debuts. Hugh Carthy and Connor Swift will both be riding in support of their leaders and we’re looking forward to seeing what they can do.
And we too face changes, with significant restrictions to the way we work on the race. But never fear, we’ll be doing our best to bring you the amazing stories that this year’s race is certain to throw up. Vive le Tour!
Simon Richardson
Cycling Weekly magazine editor
Inside the magazine this week
What’s next for Froome, Thomas and Cavendish
Preview: La Course this weekend
TdF: Everything you need to know: the stages, the teams and the riders
Race tires on test
Can a quick nap help your recovery
Everesting reaches new heights
Dr Hutch
