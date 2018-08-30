Cycling Weekly August 30 2018 issue

Cycling Weekly magazine August 30 2018 issue on sale from Thursday, priced £3.25

Letter from the editor

Getting a good, comfortable, powerful position on a bike is an ongoing struggle for many riders. As such it’s a topic we regularly visit. We recognise there’s not a perfect solution for everyone; instead we see good bike-fit as a moving target — something that changes as you, your riding and your bikes, change.

This week we’re looking at whether or not the geometry of some bikes is too aggressive (page 38 of this week’s magazine), while next week we speak to readers who have made a breakthrough from having a good bike-fit.

I’ve had bike-fits in Italy (lots of saddle layback à la Fausto Coppi), London (very scientific, only change was some wedges under cleats), Stoke-on-Trent (slammed front end) and various other places (plenty of standing back, looking and scratching heads), but I’ve never stuck rigidly to any of them.

Rather I’ve subtly tweaked what they’ve given me to make a position more aggressive/comfortable/nimbler depending on my riding.

And my position has subtly changed over the years. Not surprising really. I’ve aged, I’ve spent more and less time on a bike, I’ve had injuries and all these things can affect comfort on two wheels.

It’s a continuous quest for all of us and we’ll do our best to help you through it.

Simon Richardson

Editor, Cycling Weekly magazine

