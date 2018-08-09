Cycling Weekly August 9 2018 issue

Cycling Weekly magazine August 9 2018 issue on sale from Thursday priced £3.25

Letter from the editor

Geraint Thomas was probably the most famous person in Britain for a few days last week after his whirlwind round of TV interviews upon his return from the Tour.

He was certainly the most famous Welsh person. Debbie Wharton ran him a close second though.

Following Thomas’s Tour de France win, a light was shone on his first club, the Maindy Flyers. It was Debbie who got this off the ground as a kids-only club back in 1995 — 23 years and one Tour de France win later, her efforts were more widely recognised.

A successful cyclist herself, she was working on the reception at Maindy Leisure Centre and was asked to set up a club.

As a cyclist, from a family of cyclists, she knew that cycling was a hard thing to break into, and stick with, if all a kid had was some sort of bike, a jersey and a load of enthusiasm.

Her initial foresight — followed up by years of dedication and hard work — has now paid dividends. Thomas isn’t the only successful alumnus; Luke Rowe, Elinor Barker and Owain Doull have all come through the ranks.

It’s people like Debbie Wharton that you can nominate for our Local Hero award, and clubs like the Maindy Flyers for Club of the Year. Go to www.cyclingweekly.com/awards to make a nomination.

Simon Richardson

Cycling Weekly magazine editor

In Cycling Weekly this week

Tour de France essential review issue

How Geraint Thomas conquered the Tour de France

Stage winners: In their own words

Best photos from the race

The training and tactics behind Sky’s new champ

Happiest rider? Find out in our Tour awards

Katie Archibald’s column comeback

Ask the expert: bike-fit clinic, with Phil Burt answering your questions

Tech group test: Best bags for carrying all your kit

Nutrition: Tasty energy good that you can make

Bike test: Bianchi’s Countervail technology put through its paces