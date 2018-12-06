Cycling Weekly December 06 2018

Cycling Weekly magazine December 06 2018 issue, on sale from Thursday priced £3.25

Letter from the editor

How many more milestones are there for British cyclists still to tick off? There have been so many in recent years that I’ve stopped trying to compare or rank them, and instead enjoy each one for what it is.

Mine start in 2000, with Jason Queally’s kilo gold in Sydney. I still remember watching as rider after rider failed to beat his time. Unlike Chris Boardman’s gold in 1992, Queally’s felt like it was part of something bigger and therefore meant something more.

Fast-forward to 2008 and the Beijing Olympics was so completely off the scale in terms of success it had to be ranked as the sport’s finest moment for British fans.

But then 2012 rolled along. The first British winner of the Tour followed by two glorious weeks of gold-medal winning performances in front of rapturous home fans. It just doesn’t get any better.

But now we have another year to add to the list. Another milestone for British fans to celebrate. For this was the year that Britain became the first nation to win all three Grand Tours with three different riders.

That’s why this magazine is a break from the norm — hopefully you’ve noticed that from our cover — with the whole issue dedicated to this historic feat. But please, don’t try and compare or rank it, just enjoy it for what it is.

Simon Richardson

Cycling Weekly magazine editor

