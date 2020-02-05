Cycling Weekly February 06 2020

Get your copy from the local newsagent or subscribe here

Letter from the editor

From track to BMX and of course on the road, British cyclists have enjoyed consistent World Championship success in the last decade. With a silver medal for Tom Pidcock last weekend it feels like that success has now fully encompassed cyclo cross.

British riders have enjoyed men’s and women’s junior and under 23 success in the last five years (not forgetting Roger Hammond’s gold in Leeds, 1992), but have struggled to assert themselves in the senior ranks.

Helen Wyman was flying the flag for many a year – winning bronze in 2014 – but take her (self-funded, hard fought for) consistency out of it and it felt like the senior squad was struggling to assert itself in a world dominated by the Belgians.

Tom Pidcock may have just changed all of that. Silver medal in the senior race while still only 20 years of age is an outstanding achievement and may go down as one of the rides of 2020. Bear in mind that the only person to beat him was Mathieu van der Poel, a rider so talented the whole cycling world is waiting with baited breath to see what he can achieve in 2020.

Can others follow in Pidcock’s footsteps? This remains to be seen, but as the non-Olympic discipline continues to lack serious funding there are as ever no guarantees.

Simon Richardson,

Cycling Weekly magazine editor

In this week’s mag:

News Pidcock in worlds first

News Remco Evenpoel winning already

CW5000 February Challenges

Opinion Hannah Dines: If no one is around to see a world record, does it make a sound?

Pro Bikes Special Best bikes on the pro circuit this year

Tech How much is enough sealant

Fitness Get better with friends – how to learn from others

Racing results

Dr Hutch

Icons of cycling Lotus 110

