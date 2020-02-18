Cycling Weekly February 20 2020

Get your copy from the local newsagent or subscribe here
Letter from the editor
Two weeks ago I took the plunge and joined the virtual riding world of Zwift. I’m a bit late to the party here, I know, but my indoor riding has always been limited, and when I did do it I opted for rollers — the concentration needed to stay upright kept me interested enough to see a good session through.
I hadn’t ridden on a turbo for over a decade, but as I fell further and further behind in my bid to ride 5,000 miles in 2020 I knew I needed an added dimension to my riding as the bad weather continued to hit the UK.
I was dubious when signing up. Several of my colleagues have been bitten by the Zwift bug but having watched the first round of the KISS racing series last year I remained underwhelmed.
Then, 20 minutes in I was bitten by the bug. It’s incredibly addictive, with lots to hold your interest and countless little rewards to keep you riding a little longer or jumping back on the turbo sooner than planned.
It will never replace riding on the open road, but discovering Watopia and all its challenges has already upped my fitness. Will it help me reach my 5,000-mile target? Only time will tell.
Simon Richardson,
Cycling Weekly magazine editor
In this week’s mag:
News EF’s Colombian clean-sweep
News Lightning Doull strikes twice for Team Ineos
News Rapha Foundation reveals funding recipients
News Ex-Team Wiggins boss says jiffygate “tarnished” his name
Opinion Bob Varney: The season begins
Feature Froome’s bid for a fifth Tour de France
Feature Track Sprinter Jack Carlin stepping up
Tech Can bike degreaser ever be environmentally friendly?
Tech Latest products tried and tested
Fitness Should you turn training on its head
Week in training Emily Nelson
Racing results
Dr Hutch on online racing
Icons of cycling Pre-season training camps
