Cycling Weekly February 27 2020

Get your copy from the local newsagent or subscribe here

Letter from the editor

Sometimes it feels like barely a year goes by without the British racing scene facing, if not a crisis, then at least some serious, fundamental problems. Sponsorship, races, teams and riders come and go — that is the natural order of things.

The issue right now is that many of these factors are coming together at the same time. Combine that with rising costs and ever increasing levels of bureaucracy and paperwork and you have a very serious issue. There are lots of concerned parties we spoke to for our feature (turn to page 28).

The British scene has never had it as good as over the previous five or six years, with high-quality national and international races aplenty, and TV coverage and sponsors coming into the sport. Organisation has become ever more professional, even at local levels, with the brilliant NEG and accredited marshals scheme.

These are all welcome developments that we don’t want to lose. But they cost money. At a national level the costs increase further as closed roads and policing come into play.

So how to maintain the current standards when investment falls away? This is the problem facing the domestic cycling scene, and there are no easy answers.

Simon Richardson,

Cycling Weekly magazine editor

In this week’s mag:

News Evenepoel ‘not in his best shape’ as he cruises to Algarve victory

Classics Season starts this weekend

Feature Will the new Notio change cycling

Feature Where next for British racing

Tech Connor Swift’s Canyon Ultimate

Tech Group test Shoes lovely shoes

Fitness Pro training secrets

Fitness Matt Holmes talks training

Racing results

Dr Hutch

Icons of cycling

Cycling Weekly magazine February 27 2020 issue, on sale from Thursday priced £3.25

Get your magazine today

Cycling Weekly – At the heart of cycling since 1891