Cycling Weekly January 02 2020

Letter from the editor

Our aim through 2020 is simple — to inspire you to ride. Ride more, ride further, ride faster, it doesn’t really matter, we’ll be doing everything we can to get you out on your bikes.

In order to do this we’re launching a brand new challenge for 2020, and it’s something I’m really excited about. We’re challenging all of you to ride 5,000 miles. You can join via our website and start logging your miles straight away. But we’re not just setting you that one target. Throughout the year we’ll launch a range of smaller challenges, innovations, events and products to keep you motivated for the next 12 months.

Go to www.cyclingweekly.com/cw5000 to sign up and get involved. The challenge is free to take part in and has one simple aim — to get you out riding your bike.

I’ve already signed up, and in all honesty am a little worried about reaching that total. But even if I don’t achieve it, it’s going to be fun trying. Through the year we’ll bring you training and fitness advice that will help you achieve your goals, as well as new and inspiring routes to help you rack up the miles.

I can’t wait to get going.

Simon Richardson,

Cycling Weekly magazine editor

In this week’s mag:

News Olympic battle hots up

News Kelly: ‘Bennett can grab yellow jersey opportunity’

News Drops plots assault on WorldTour spot

News British Cycling open to Williamson return

Inside the bunch Abi van Twisk

Feature The meteoric rise of Anna Kay through the cyclo-cross ranks

5000 mile challenge

2020 mileage chart

From the archive Wandsworth & District CC club run

Tech Pinarello unveils track frameset for Tokyo

Tech Genesis Zero Disc

Tech Winter jackets grouptest

Fitness Don’t let winter get you down

Week in training Cameron Mason

Dr Hutch

Icons of cycling Merckx’s Hour bike

Cycling Weekly magazine January 02 2020 issue

