Cycling Weekly January 12 2017 issue

Cycling Weekly magazine January 12 2017 issue on sale from Thursday priced £2.99

News

Froome wants to join greats

Nibali planning Grand Tour attacks

Bibby wins Bay Crits

Things to do this week

Carthy to get Giro ride

Features

Exclusive Greg Van Avermaet interview

Jonny Bellis on his new coaching role

Tech

Mathieu van der Poel’s Stevens bike

Seven products road-tested

Specialized Venge Vias ridden and rated

Our pick of winter base layers

Fitness

Essential guide to low-carb training

Can you benefit from marginal gains?

Training makeover

Racing

Cyclo-Cross National Championships



Regulars

Big question, plus your letters

Insider’s guide: Le Classique

We ride with Beacon Roads CC

Killer hill: Caper Hill

Race results

Doctor Hutch

Icons of cycling: Dura-Ace 7300 AX