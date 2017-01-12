Cycling Weekly January 12 2017 issue

Cycling Weekly magazine January 12 2017 issue on sale from Thursday priced £2.99
News
Froome wants to join greats
Nibali planning Grand Tour attacks
Bibby wins Bay Crits
Things to do this week
Carthy to get Giro ride
Features
Exclusive Greg Van Avermaet interview
Jonny Bellis on his new coaching role
Tech
Mathieu van der Poel’s Stevens bike
Seven products road-tested
Specialized Venge Vias ridden and rated
Our pick of winter base layers
Fitness
Essential guide to low-carb training
Can you benefit from marginal gains?
Training makeover
Racing
Cyclo-Cross National Championships
Regulars
Big question, plus your letters
Insider’s guide: Le Classique
We ride with Beacon Roads CC
Killer hill: Caper Hill
Race results
Doctor Hutch
Icons of cycling: Dura-Ace 7300 AX