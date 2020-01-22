Cycling Weekly January 23 2020

Get your copy from the local newsagent or subscribe here

Letter from the editor

This week our web writer Alex Ballinger gives you the lowdown on indoor racing and even how to challenge for a win. There’s no denying it, Zwift has taken the cycling world by storm over the last couple of years.

While we’ll always endorse riding your bike on the open road and in the fresh air, turbo work is an essential part of any fitness or training plan. This is especially true on weekends like the one we’ve just had.

My Twitter feed and WhatsApp messages were full of warnings of icy roads, stories of riders hitting the deck and the odd picture of a bare, bleeding hip or backside.

I ducked out of riding this weekend. With early mornings too dangerous, my mileage total sat stuck at zero. As this isn’t going to help me in our 5,000-mile challenge I’ve taken the leap and signed up to Zwift. I’d held back before as I prefer a roller session with some numbers or specific efforts to follow. But as I can’t afford to miss out on any more miles I’m adding Zwift riding to my weekly plan. Maybe I’ll see your avatar on there.

Simon Richardson,

Cycling Weekly magazine editor

In this week’s mag:

News Ruth Winder wins Tour Down Under

News Thomas commits to the 2020 Tour

News Pidcock teeing up Worlds tilt

News Rowsell outlines vision for domestic racing reform

Opinion Charlie Quarterman on trying not to get dropped

Feature Can the four-minute barrier be broken

Feature Is this going to be Sam Bennett’s year

Tech The Garmin 530 on test Tech Anna Kay’s Specialized S-Works Crux Fitness How to win online

A week in training with Lewis Askey

Dr Hutch How to ride the first race of the season

Icons of cycling La Marmotte

