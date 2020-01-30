Cycling Weekly January 30 2020

Get your copy from the local newsagent or subscribe here
Letter from the editor
In last week’s magazine we spoke to Erick Rowsell about his new role as the man in charge of British Cycling’s elite road racing scene. A tough job if ever there was one. One of Rowsell’s first jobs was to inform teams that BC was scrapping TV coverage that went out on Eurosport in recent seasons, and the outcry followed soon after.
For diehard fans it’s a shame to lose that coverage, but it’s a very expensive way — approximately £1m over three years — to keep a few thousand viewers happy. Some rounds of the Circuit Series were watched by fewer than 4,000 people.
TV coverage is often mistakenly thought of as a golden bullet to save a sport. It’s not. Putting something on TV doesn’t make it a great event that people want to watch.
The budget and support that BC has available should be put towards helping organisers create great races, but even then that’s no guarantee. For an event to stand a chance of being successful it needs a hard-working, thick-skinned organiser, a supportive local council and police force, a wealthy sponsor, a strong start list and a bit of luck.
TV coverage is part of the mix for a successful event, of course, but it’s the icing on the cake, and only works if people want to watch it.
Simon Richardson,
Cycling Weekly magazine editor
In this week’s mag:
News Neo-pro Holmes goes from zero to hero on Willunga Hill
News Huub-Wattbike head to altitude in a campervan ahead of record bids
News No sprinter safe in Olympic selection
Opinion Jacob Tipper: Without TV it’s time to fight for our domestic scene’s survival
2020 Season Preview The Teams
2020 Season Preview The Classics
2020 Season Preview The Grand Tours
2020 Season Preview Olympics & Paralympics
2020 Season Preview Women’s Wordtour
2020 Season Preview Domestic Delights
Tech EF Education First Pro Cycling’s new Cannondales
Tech Winter tights
Fitness The pros and cons of having a coach
Racing results
Dr Hutch on how to knock other people off
Icons of cycling Lands End to John o’ Groats
