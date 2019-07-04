Cycling Weekly July 04 2019

Letter from the editor

Is there a more exciting time of the season than the build-up to the Tour de France? The week of Flanders and Roubaix is good, but it’s hard to beat the run-in to the Tour.

Not only is there the running form guide of every GC favourite to monitor, but it’s a chance to reacquaint yourself with France. I enjoy nothing more than going through our stage previews and remembering the places the race has previously been and looking forward to seeing them again. It’s almost like remembering old holiday destinations.

I’ve been lucky enough to cover the Tour on several occasions and have therefore visited many of the destinations, but even those places I’ve just seen on the TV over the last 30 years feel familiar, and I get excited at the prospect of seeing them again. I’m sure it’s the same for many of you.

I’ll never forget the first time I saw the race in person. It was on Alpe d’Huez in 1997 at the end of a week’s holiday riding in the Alps. I often forget that Marco Pantani won that day because what I remember is the fun we had standing on the side of the road all day.

That fun is all about the anticipation. The thing to remember is that it’s over quickly, so be sure to make the most of every minute. Vive le Tour!

Simon Richardson,

Cycling Weekly magazine editor

In this week’s mag:

News lease of life brings Swift national title

News Alice Barnes does the double

Preview Giro d’Italia Iccrea Femminile Internazionale

TdF Thomas’s 10 Tours

TdF Can Romain Bardet end 34 years of hurt

TdF Stage by stage guide

TdF Expert analysis of all the teams

Fitness Does load bearing exercise work?

Fitness A week in training with Audrey Cordon-Ragot

Dr Hutch

Icons of cycling Campagnolo Century Grey

