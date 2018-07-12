Cycling Weekly July 12 2018 issue

Cycling Weekly magazine July 12 2018 issue on sale from Thursday, priced £3.25

Letter from the editor

You know that feeling at the beginning of your holiday when you have a huge amount of time left? In fact, you can’t believe how long it’s going to go on for, almost like it’s too good to be true.

Then a few days later you realise you’ve only got a few days left. The next thing you know you’re on the flight home.

Being on the Tour de France is a bit like this.

Despite the perception that three weeks is interminable, you know it’s going to pass in a flash. The rush to drive to the stage start, then to the finish, find some food, do your work, get to your hotel, find more food… means there is almost no let-up.

Even when watching from home there’s a strange time warp. The opening weekend will already seem like a lifetime ago by the time you’re reading this.

So as you follow the race over the next three weeks CW will give you the chance to look back and take stock while helping you enjoy and make sense of the previous stages. We’ll be hunting out the stories you haven’t read and explaining in depth the ones you have. And we’ll be illustrating it all with unrivalled photography.

This week’s issue takes you back to a fast and furious opening weekend. I hope you enjoy it.

Simon Richardson

Cycling Weekly magazine editor

In Cycling Weekly magazine this week

14 Peter Sagan’s Tour Specialized Venge



16 Jack Bauer’s Tour column

40 Your pull-out-and-keep TdF start list

36 Yellow for a day

50 Trek’s new Madone

56 5 reasons you need a fresh bike-fit

