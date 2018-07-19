Cycling Weekly July 19 2018 issue

Cycling Weekly magazine July 19 2018 issue on sale from Thursday priced £3.25

Letter from the Editor

After one week of racing Britain’s GC hopefuls are sitting pretty in the Tour de France’s top 10.

It hasn’t been the most taxing week to navigate, but getting through the cobbled stage unscathed and not losing time on the Mûr de Bretagne, means Geraint Thomas, Chris Froome and Adam Yates will be breathing a sigh of relief.

For Thomas this year’s race is perhaps his final chance to prove he can win a Grand Tour. He has done everything to suggest he can, now he needs his team’s unwavering support to make it happen. But can they do that with Froome in the picture?

Who will they support? Thomas is in a better position and looking strong while Froome is coming off the back of his Giro win. It’s a big dilemma — the other six riders can’t support two leaders.

On the final mountain they may only have one support rider with them; what does he do the first time one of them hits trouble? A moment’s indecision could cost them dear.

People might point to Sky’s one-two in 2012. But Froome was riding in support; this time there are two riders looking to win. A very different dynamic. As the mountains loom, so too do some tough decisions for Sky management.

Simon Richardson

Cycling Weekly magazine editor

In Cycling Weekly this week

Special Tour de France issue

Cavendish not done yet: Stage win still on the cards

Geraint’s perfect week: It’s not or never for Sky’s number two, plus all the action from the opening week

How Tissot time the Tour

French riders on the rocks after week one

Hannah Barnes: I’m really bad at resting

Tech: Geraint Thomas’s Pinarello Dogma F10 X-Light

Team Time Trialing: A Forgotten Kraft

Gear test: Six pairs of lightweight wheels rated

Fitness: Biomarking; give your body an MOT

Dr Hutch: never rode the Tour?

