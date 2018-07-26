Cycling Weekly July 26 2018 issue

Cycling Weekly magazine July 26 2018 issue on sale now, priced £3.25

Letter from the editor

Last Wednesday was a bitter-sweet day for British fans. Some time after Geraint Thomas won the stage and pulled on the yellow jersey in La Rosière, Mark Cavendish crossed the line outside the time cut and was eliminated from the race.

Thomas and Cavendish grew up together racing their bikes. Just one year apart, they raced together as juveniles and juniors and spent their formative years on British Cycling’s academy programme under the tutelage of Rod Ellingworth.

They even rode their first Tour together, in 2007, when it started in London. Geraint made it to Paris while Cavendish’s T-Mobile team had always planned to pull him out of the race on the first rest day in the Alps.

The next year Cavendish started winning and set out on the path to become the greatest sprinter in Tour history. Thomas, meanwhile, still had eyes on the track, interrupting a promising road career for Olympic pursuit golds in Beijing and London.

There was something that Cavendish didn’t understand though. He would question why Geraint wasn’t winning on the road. As the Manxman won for fun, he couldn’t understand why his equally talented mate wasn’t winning too.

So there’s no small irony in the sight of Cavendish being eliminated from the Tour just as Thomas grabs it by the scruff of the neck.

Simon Richardson

Cycling Weekly magazine editor

