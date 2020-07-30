Cycling Weekly July 30 issue

Try 6 issues for just £6

We’ve been looking forward to the return of racing since, well pretty much since it stopped back in March. For several weeks back in spring we had no idea exactly what it was we were looking forward to, we just knew we wanted it back on as soon as it was safe to do so. Now it’s virtually upon us I don’t mind admitting I’m a little bit nervous.

>> Struggling to get to the shops? Try 6 issues of Cycling Weekly magazine for just £6 delivered to your door <<

As we plan our travel and logistics it’s really brought home just how strange the 2020 race season is going to be for the teams, organisers, media and fans.

While some races have already happened, others have been cancelled and the Vuelta a Burgos will be running (hopefully) while you read this magazine. It feels like the whole sport is sitting on a knife edge.

The situation in Spain, where Covid-19 cases started rising again just days ahead of Burgos, shows how fragile the whole thing is.

Whatever happens next I suspect we won’t know the full fallout from all of this until next year when teams and organisers do or don’ t maintain or find replacement sponsors.

It feels like the sport has held it together pretty well up until this point. The next three months are going to be absolutely crucial. So enjoy the racing, but while you do, keep everything crossed.

Simon Richardson

Cycling Weekly magazine editor



Inside the magazine this week

– John Archibald on flying form in 50

-Why the new Tarmac tops the Venge

– Grouptest: Cycling sunnies for the summer months

– CW Club 10 – Dr Hutch pipped at the post

– 2020 Season preview 2.0

Get your magazine today

Cycling Weekly – At the heart of cycling since 1891