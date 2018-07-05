Cycling Weekly July 5 2018 issue

Cycling Weekly magazine July 5 2018 issue on sale from Thursday, priced £4.99

Letter from the editor

The Tour de France hasn’t even started and already we’ve had our first taste of drama. Chris Froome endured a torrid few days at the beginning of the week as Tour organiser ASO confirmed it was to come good on its previous threat and prevent him from starting in the Vendée this Saturday.

This was promptly and unsurprisingly followed by an appeal from Team Sky. Then first thing on Monday morning the UCI cleared Froome of any wrongdoing, with backing from WADA, and in doing so seemingly threw into doubt the validity of the salbutamol test. ASO backtracked and everyone involved breathed a sigh of relief.

Froome’s path to a fifth Tour win has been significantly cleared, although it remains littered with angry French fans, many of whom have been whipped up into a frenzy by the derogatory comments of their ageing Tour talisman Bernard Hinault. On the road there are plenty of riders gunning for Froome’s title.

His unconvincing win in 2017 had many writing him off — since when he has won two more Grand Tours. Now Froome will have to battle the strongest field in years in a hostile environment of disgruntled fans.

The next three weeks will be his biggest challenge of his career.

Simon Richardson

Cycling Weekly magazine editor

In Cycling Weekly magazine this week

Your 58-page essential Tour de France guide starts here: Full stage details, teams and contenders

Greatest Tour moments: The Brits who made history

Movistar’s big gamble: How they plan to derail the Sky juggernaut

How to enjoy a summer break without undoing your training

Kuota Khan ridden and rated

Chris Froome cleared at last minute

New names on National Champs podium: How the domestic riders took on the WorldTour pros

Otley CC take us for a ride