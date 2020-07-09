Cycling Weekly July 9 2020

Try 6 issues for just £6

Our riding and training is almost back to normal, but there’s one thing still missing– competition. Whether it’s road racing, time trials, or just beating your mates to the top of the hill, it’s a little harder to find that adrenaline rush right now.

>> Struggling to get to the shops? Try 6 issues of Cycling Weekly magazine for just £6 delivered to your door <<

My serious racing finished years ago but I’ve always been a fan of club TTs. Turning up after work on a warm summers evening to take on my club mates was a low key, friendly bit of competition that I loved, and really miss. Heading for a quick drink afterwards was good too.

To recreate that we teamed up with Zwift to run the Cycling Weekly club ten every Wednesday night at 6pm.

We’d love for as many of you as possible to be there. Not only will you get to beat me, you’ll get to pit yourself against multiple TT champ Dr Hutch (who has been using his column to say how perfectly his training has been going during lockdown) and we’re hoping to entice a few more special guests along too.

To enter find the event in the Zwift companion app and click to say you’re going. If you’re not yet on Zwift they offer a free 7-day trial.

And you might just get your name in the results in back of the mag.

Simon Richardson

Cycling Weekly magazine editor



Inside the magazine this week

– Under pressure: how much is too much for your tires?

– Johan Museeuw talks us through the best year of his life

– Fred Wright on a strange start to his career

– Whatever age you start – it’s never too late to improve

– Does the TCR concept still cut it?

– Virtual Tour de France gets off the ground

Get your magazine today

Cycling Weekly – At the heart of cycling since 1891