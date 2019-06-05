Cycling Weekly June 06 2019

Letter from the editor

I still remember my first pair of aero wheels. It was a set of Spinergy Rev-Xs and they were the wheels in the mid Nineties. Along with Spinaci bars they looked like they’d moved bike technology in to the next century over night.

They were soon banned, as were the Spinaci bars, on grounds of safety.

Those wheels were incredibly fast. All carbon with eight ‘spokes’ (it looked like four from the side), they were uncompromisingly stiff and probably the first such wheels to be used in road racing. We’d seen similar tech on the track and in TTs but not in a bunch.

I put them in my bright blue, aluminium Geoffrey Butler frame and quite frankly, it looked amazing. I wish I still had that bike. Campag Chorus groupset and Look pedals, if you’re interested.

But while the wheels were fast, they weren’t practical. I once (stupidly) took them on a five-hour training ride (probably to try and win the town-sign sprints) and my backside took weeks to recover.

Wheels these days are far more practical, and don’t feature carbon blades spinning through the air. Our test this week proves that while they’re still for committed riders, you don’t have to break the bank to own a pair.

Simon Richardson,

Cycling Weekly magazine editor

In this week’s mag:

News Hugh Carthy, Britain’s next Tour contender

Sharethrough (Mobile)

News Chris Froome in his final Tour warm-up race

Feature All eyes on the Women’s Tour next week

Tech Pinarello Prince on test

Tech Fast wheels on a budget

Fitness A week in training with Joe Laverick

Fitness Fitness advice from riders beating the ageing process

Check out the best Cycling Weekly subscription deals

Cycling Weekly magazine May 23 2019 issue, on sale from Thursday priced £3.25