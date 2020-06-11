Cycling Weekly June 11 2020

Try 6 issues for just £6

I rode with a friend at the weekend. It was the first time I’d ridden with another human being since early March. It was wonderful. Someone to talk to, and a wheel to follow.

>> Struggling to get to the shops try 6 issues of Cycling Weekly magazine for just £6 delivered to your door <<

At first there was excitement. That gave way to nervousness when the practicalities of social distancing on

the move became apparent. That then gave way to a more relaxed approach by the end of the ride.

I think we managed to keep two metres apart for most of it (we took it to mean that the two-metre space had to be between our heads) but there were definitely brief moments when we were closer – it was unavoidable.

Now the rules have been relaxed further still to allow groups of six to ride. The question is: how on earth can the two-metre rule be maintained on the public highway?

This relaxation came earlier than expected, catching sports governing bodies by surprise. British Cycling updated its advice on 3 June and quite rightly acknowledged the almost impossible nature of riding in a group while social distancing. To do that, a group would need to be spread all over the road, and that doesn’t help anyone.

If you want to ride in a group, just be honest with yourself and ask if you think it’s safe to do so while social distancing. If, like me, you think it isn’t, then it’s worth waiting just a little longer.

Simon Richardson

Cycling Weekly magazine editor



Inside the magazine this week

– Mountain showdown in Cantabria

– Tom Pidcock doing it his way

– The club scene on relaxed restrictions

– You booze you lose?

Get your magazine today

Cycling Weekly – At the heart of cycling since 1891