Cycling Weekly June 14 2018 issue

Cycling Weekly magazine June 14 2018 issue on sale from Thursday priced £2.99

Letter from the editor

The Critérium du Dauphiné is an extremely reliable gauge of Tour de France form.

In the last 20 years the Dauphiné winner has gone on to win the Tour on six occasions. (Including Lance Armstrong if we use it purely as a gauge of form — clean or not, if you won the Tour, you were going well at the Dauphiné.) In the other 14 years the Tour winner was in the Dauphiné top 10 on nine occasions.

This doesn’t mean the winner of the Dauphiné will win the Tour — plenty of Dauphiné winners never won a Grand

Tour in their careers — only that the winner of the Tour was likely in the top five at the Dauphiné.

Geraint Thomas, then, has just established himself as a genuine contender (rather than a potential contender) with a commanding performance last week.

Interestingly, the man he’s likely to have to beat is not only a team-mate but the rider looking to do what is thought to now be impossible — win the Giro/Tour double.

The Giro is a woeful gauge of Tour form so the smart money wouldn’t be on Chris Froome. But then people have been writing him off since last year’s unconvincing Tour win — so I’m not about to bet against him.

Simon Richardson

Cycling Weekly magazine editor

In Cycling Weekly magazine this week

Geraint Thomas in commanding form at Critérium du Dauphiné

Turn pre-race nerves to your advantage

Riding the Tour’s epic new mountain climb

Tour’s gridded start — what the riders think

Tech: Pirreli goes tubeless

Sky nutritionist answers your questions

Need some new disc-brake wheels? Six on test

