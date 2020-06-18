Cycling Weekly June 18 2020

Try 6 issues for just £6

Last week I took the plunge and did my first race on Zwift. I’m a big fan of the training sessions on the platform and they helped my fitness no end through spring when I wasn’t riding on the road, but I’d been avoiding the races.

I had a sneaking suspicion that they wouldn’t really suit me for two reasons. First, any results I got in road racing years ago were largely down to my ability to sit in the wheels and get dragged along while putting out very little effort. Second, I was always able to push myself harder when there was a wheel to hang on to. That determination not to get dropped was a great motivator to me.

Neither of these things are quite as effective on Zwift, meaning the platform in the main suits people with raw power.

The race I did was a team time trial, and it didn’t help that I was riding with people putting out many more watts than me. I’d ridden with them on the road before, no problem, but put us on a turbo trainer and it’s very different.

I lasted 7km before getting dropped. I had tried to warn them, but for some reason they thought my role here at CW was gained through my ability on a bike. What a shame to disappoint them.

Simon Richardson

Cycling Weekly magazine editor



