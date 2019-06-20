Cycling Weekly June 20 2019

Letter from the editor
As a cyclist and someone who works in cycling I’ve inadvertently become somewhat immune to news of riders crashing. It happens, right? We’ve all left a bit of skin on the road, while news of a broken collarbone is brushed off as a standard outcome
for a cyclist hitting the deck. Almost
a badge of honour. Only if you’re
really unlucky do you suffer more serious injuries.
Then you hear news of a crash like the one suffered by Chris Froome at the Dauphiné last week and you’re shocked out of that blasé attitude. When news of his injuries started filtering through it put a knot in my stomach. Not only did the list of injuries sound horrific, but the way in which the various emails and reports were worded was such that they couldn’t help but leave you feeling genuinely worried.
And we were right to be. Froome lost four pints of blood, and it was said to be touch and go for a while. Despite a hopeful prognosis from the surgeon who worked on him, such injuries have ended the careers of some riders. Whether or not Froome can come back, and to what level, won’t be known for many months. But of course we wish him all the best and hope to see him back at next year’s Tour de France.
Simon Richardson,
Cycling Weekly magazine editor
In this week’s mag:
The aftermath of Chris Froome’s crash
News Lizzie Deignan winning again
Preview National Road Race Championships
Feature Riding the tour’s Planche des Belles Filles
Feature Women’s racing through the years
Tech Aero jerseys for the summer
Tech Women’s bikes
Tech John Archibald’s course record breaking Ribble Ultra TT
Feature Should you be chasing perfection
The big CW fitness project
Dr Hutch
Cycling Weekly magazine June 20 2019 issue, on sale from Thursday priced £3.25