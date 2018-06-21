Cycling Weekly June 21 2018 issue

Cycling Weekly magazine June 21 2018 issue on sale from Thursday priced £2.99

Letter from the editor

The Tour de Suisse, Women’s Tour, Baby Giro… there were lots of races to keep up with over the weekend. But there was one rider whose fortunes I was obsessively checking on. One man, out there on his own, doing something incredible.

Michael Broadwith might not be a household name, I imagine some of you may not have heard of him, but last weekend he pulled out the ride of his life to take the much revered Land’s End-to-John O’ Groats record that had stood for 17 years.

He shaved 30 minutes off the record set by Gethin Butler, one of the best long-distance time triallists of his generation.

Broadwith is a three-time 24hr national champ, but he doesn’t have Butler’s all-round pedigree. Nonetheless, his preparation was detailed and his support team was slick and experienced. He battled through heavy rain and flooding and late in the ride lost all strength in his neck, prompting delivery of a neck brace.

RRA records remind me of another era: an amateur rider taking time out from work, supported by team-mates and family, riding beyond their limits to write their names in the record books. Fantastic.

Simon Richardson

Cycling Weekly Magazine Editor

In Cycling Weekly magazine this week

News: Swiss win for Richie Porte

Tech: Do I need daytime running lights? Feature: Weight loss tips from riders who’ve done it

Tech: Canyon Endurace

Dr Hutch (tentatively) gets back in the saddle

