Cycling Weekly June 28 2018 issue

Letter from the editor

Two weeks ago I found myself chewing on the stem of a Brompton bike, heart rate through the roof, chasing some pro and elite riders around Herne Hill velodrome, trying not to lose face in front of a slightly tipsy, sunburnt crowd.

I’d been invited to ride the Brompton Invitational at the World Cycling Revival. All of which sounded jolly lovely. Then I saw the start list. It was full of ringers with elite licences. Then there was me and a few other poor souls like me who stood no chance of winning the staggering £10,048 first prize.

An added complication being unfolding a Brompton was part of the race. They kindly lent me one for practice. It turned up three days before the race, leaving me just enough time to crush my fingers a couple of times. The folk on the Brompton stand demonstrated the correct technique. About six seconds it took them.

Since the race I’ve fallen in love with the bike, finding any excuse to take it into town with me. Combining a Brompton with a train might be the most efficient mode of transport ever devised.

And in terms of functionality, engineering and ingenuity, the Brompton might just be the best bike I’ve ever ridden.

Simon Richardson

Cycling Weekly Magazine Editor

In Cycling Weekly magazine this week

FREE Tour de France guide

Adam Yates: Exclusive interview with the Tour de France hopeful

Get ready for summer: 11 jerseys tested

Cutting-edge sports drinks: New ways to deliver energy fast

Richie Porte’s Tour de Suisse winning BMC Teammachine SLR01

Team Wiggle-High5 in disarray

How Veloviewer changed the game

Race preview: Who is looking good for the British National Championships

Canyon Ultimate: Why this bike is the complete package

